Butler County will not be officially proceeding with zoning – at least not anytime soon.

After lengthy discussion, a motion to move forward with developing a comprehensive plan failed at an April 17 regular meeting of the Butler County Board of Supervisors.

Butler County is one of few counties in Nebraska without zoning, with nearby Platte County being another one.

The lack of zoning in the county was previously brought up at a February board meeting, but county officials have talked on and off about creating zoning for a long time.

The last concrete effort to create zoning was in 2007, when the county hired a zoning consultant, drafted a comprehensive plan and created a planning commission. However, the supervisors at that time did not adopt the comprehensive plan or zoning.

A comprehensive plan provides a vision for the future of a community and serves as a basis for land use regulations. A county can have a comprehensive plan without zoning, but cannot have zoning without a comprehensive plan.

As noted at previous county board meetings earlier this year, Butler County would need to hire a zoning consultant, establish another planning commission (of about seven to nine members) and adopt a comprehensive plan – which would be a pricey endeavor.

However, zoning regulations may have given the county a say when large-scale animal operations such as chicken barns came into the area. Other areas of note have been windmills and solar panels.

Gary Kreikemeier, who had served on the planning commission during the last effort to create zoning in the county, spoke at the April 17 meeting.

He noted that 13 months had been spent on the comprehensive plan and the county had spent $40,000 on a consultant.

“We spent all this time and all the individuals, we had nine people on the committee writing a comprehensive plan and then they (the supervisors) voted against the plan. But never giving the specifics of why,” Kreikemeier said, adding the supervisors back then never indicated that there was a certain part of the plan they were for or against.

“It doesn't do any good to have a comprehensive plan if you don't take the next step.”

Kreikemeier suggested that current supervisors review the comprehensive plans of four or five other surrounding counties.

District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore noted with the people he’s spoken to about zoning, there was really only one who really wanted zoning as it would benefit their business.

One topic kept coming up during discussions – the need for enforcement if zoning were to be in place.

“Enforcement is key,” District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal said. “You’ve got to have enforcement. If you don't have that, you have nothing.”

District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka made a motion to proceed with developing a comprehensive plan, which was seconded by Sypal. It failed 4-3. Krafta, Sypal and Whitmore had voted in favor of it.

The need for more research had been noted.

“I think there's seven of us around this table that could contact maybe a few of those nine that were originally on there and have some discussions with them,” District 1 Supervisor Scott Steager said.

Krafka later told The Banner-Press of the need for zoning. Specifically, he said, there is always the chance that more chicken barns could come to the county.

“If they expand that processing plant in Fremont, Butler County and Platte County are the two counties that don't have zoning,” Krafka said. “Where do you think they're going to try to put more chicken houses? We have no say in that right now without zoning.”

Krafka also noted a few years ago when a number of residents were upset about a company wanting to install windmills near Brainard. That project never came about, he said, but zoning regulations could have come in handy if it had.

Krafka served on the county board in 2007 when the comprehensive plan and zoning had been put to a vote. Krafka said he had voted against it and the measure had failed.

“If we would have had it (zoning), things probably would have been different,” Krafka said.

District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda told The Banner-Press that the board needs to consider the pros and cons of a comprehensive plan.

“It's one thing to have a comprehensive plan, but if we're not going to vote yes on zoning, well, then to me, it's not worth it,” Svoboda said.

When asked why he voted against the measure, District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer said he wanted more information and that a couple of weeks was not enough time to review the comprehensive plans of other counties.

There had been no mention at the meeting if or when the matter would be brought back for later discussion.

In other business, supervisors OK’d on April 17 increasing the starting wages for Butler County Detention Center staff due to a difficulty in recruitment.

Detention Administrator Angie Siebken said she was requesting starting wages be increased from $19 an hour to $22 an hour, as other counties with jails are currently paying around $22 or will be increasing to it. Siebken also requested that a step program be implemented.

Siebken said she is having trouble getting applicants. She is down two employees, she added, and will see another two leave after July.

Yet, some supervisors felt the increase was a lot and voiced concern over current staff members.

“I don’t have a problem with adjusting the starting wages but I don’t want her to disgruntle her existing employees either,” Sypal said.

A motion was made to add a 10% increase to the current starting wages and the wages for current employees; this motion failed due to a lack of a second.

Supervisors then requested a salary student of the entire county before approving a step program for the jail.

The board then approved 4-2 increasing the starting salary to $20.50, with Sypal and Svoboda voting against it and District 4 Supervisor Robert Coufal abstaining.