A request for wage increases for two Butler County Sheriff deputies at a recent county board sparked debate about the implementation of a wage step program.

During the Butler County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting held Feb. 21, Sheriff Tom Dion asked the board for clarity on why the wage increases “were denied.”

One request was to increase the wage of a deputy who was promoted to sergeant to $28 an hour. The other was an increase to $26 an hour for a deputy who made it through a six-month probationary period.

Dion had also asked for wage increases at the board’s Feb. 6 meeting, citing concerns over retaining and recruiting deputies. The board had suggested a step program, in which employees would make a set amount of money over specified periods of time, and that Dion review the exit interviews the human resources department does with departing employees to see the reason why deputies are leaving.

After that meeting, as noted on Feb. 21, a series of emails had been exchanged in which concerns over Nebraska revised statute 23-1704.04 had been expressed.

The statute reads in full, “The county board shall furnish the sheriff with such deputies as it shall deem necessary and fix the compensation of such deputies who shall be paid by warrant drawn on the general fund.”

Dion said he and the previous sheriff were using the same system regarding wage disbursement.

“We figured out our totality of the salaries from the deputies and turned that over to the county board, which is approved at that point,” Dion said. “How that elected official disperses that amount, it’s up to that elected official as long as we don’t break any laws in doing that.”

Dion noted he talked to other sheriffs who indicated they handle wages the same way though, when asked who those sheriffs were, Dion said they were surrounding sheriffs.

“I guess it was brought up through emails after the meeting that maybe we were doing something illegal,” District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka said.

Krafka added he spoke with an outside attorney who said it doesn’t appear as if the county has broken the law in the past. Krafka said he learned it is up to the board’s discretion on how the sheriff can handle the compensation of deputies; the board could require its approval of each individual or have a middle ground where the sheriff makes the decision but keeps the board updated on the reasoning why.

“I guess we’re at the point of how do we want to go?” Krafka said. “We know what we’ve done in the past. How does this board want to go to the future?”

District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said later on that the two wage increases were not denied, it was just stated that officials needed to review the state statute.

“This statute was brought to my attention when we had to fix the number of deputies. And it just so happened to be the same statute,” Whitmore said.

At a December meeting, the board had set the number of sheriff’s deputies to six, plus Dion, in case the law enforcement contract between the county and the City of David City ended.

In the contract, the city had provided roughly $300,000, which funded the salaries of two deputies who were assigned to David City and provided an equipment stipend. The county had not wanted to hire for all of the open deputy positions because, if the contract ended, supervisors did not want to have to let anyone go.

The contract was allowed to expire at the end of January, and the city has since reinstated the David City Police Department.

Whitmore noted on Feb. 21 that while the sheriff’s office’s budget is OK at the moment, he has concerns about the coming years since the county no longer has that $300,000 coming in.

Whitmore also questioned if Dion normally gives deputies a $1.70 raise after six months, later adding he is used to seeing a six-month raise of 50 cents or so.

“I’m trying to keep up with what we need to do because I need to (be wage comparable) with everybody else around because wages are going up anywhere,” Dion said.

“You don’t want to give everybody so much money that we’re locking ourselves into an increase for you next year,” Whitmore added.

Krafka voiced that the supervisors voted for the sheriff’s office to be a seven-person department, and the board needs to make sure the department gets the money it needs.

“All the funding is on our back,” Krafka said. “I think we want to be able to stay competitive with other people.”

Supervisors once again brought up the idea of implementing a step program.

Whitmore, who previously worked as a law enforcement officer at the sheriff’s office, noted that while he was with the department, the deputies at that time had been in favor of such a program.

“(In) my experience (it) seemed like everybody there wanted one because otherwise they didn’t know where they’d be,” Whitmore added.

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal said there are a variety of reasons why an individual would accept a job or decide to leave their place of employment.

“Wages does not determine everything in an employee coming to a department or coming to a job; there’s so many factors,” Sypal said. “But I think a step program would be a baseline for you that when you interview or hire whatever, you can lay that out for them, they can they know exactly what they’re on as far as the wage part.”

Dion noted the county is in the middle of a fiscal year but a step program could be started in June or July.

“I think rather than waiting until June, maybe … this would be a perfect time now,” Sypal said. “We don’t have the city funding coming in... It’s just kind of a regrouping of the whole department.”

Sypal also mentioned the board previously talked about Dion reviewing the exit interviews.

Dion stated he had not done that since the last meeting.

“Why do I want to listen to somebody’s complaints that I’ve heard for four years? That just seems redundant,” Dion said. “They’re going to complain about the same thing they did for four years that I listened to (then). Why go back and rehash that? It’s time to move on and move on to a fresh team.”

Dion added he didn’t think he would learn any new information from the exit interviews.

“We had a real rough election year and the honest God truth is Tom is down one deputy,” Krafka said. “…There are a lot of departments that are a lot worse off … We get his one deputy through the academy, we’re only looking for one person.”

Sypal disagreed.

“The reason we’re down to only one deputy at this point is because the city decided to go (without) our contract. So if the city would not have decided to go with their own police department, then we would be down more than one deputy at this point. As an employer also, Tom, I think you should really look at the whole picture,” said Sypal, who owns a gas station.

District 1 Supervisor Scott Steager was also in support of a step program, adding it would be beneficial in the budgeting process.

“As a department head, it’s my decision whether I want to get a step program. I’m here to listen to everybody’s voice,” Dion said. “Once again I’m not being disrespectful, but I’ve come up with the numbers here without the step program. I explained with the step program, I can come up with those numbers, we can start that at the next fiscal year.”

County Attorney Julie Reiter noted she had also spoken with the outside attorney, who indicated the board has the authority under state statute to require a step program.

“It is very unique to the sheriff and sheriff’s deputies that the board of supervisors has the authority to determine the number of deputies and the wages to be paid to the deputies,” Reiter said. “And if the board wants a step program, that is a way they can do it. So it is not under necessarily the sole authority of the sheriff.”

Supervisors argued about whether to approve the two wage increase requests or to wait until a step program has been put in place.

“I have no problem paying law enforcement good wages,” Whitmore said. “Just as a side note, I just want this done correctly. I want to make sure we’re not getting ourselves into a budgetary problem, and I want to make sure it’s consistent.”

Dion responded that he has always been clear about his budget and that the wage increases are something that needs immediate action.

The two wage increases were approved 4-2, with Sypal and Whitmore voting against it and District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda absent.

“I voted no because I want to see a step program,” Whitmore said, adding he didn’t have an issue with those deputies receiving a raise. Sypal agreed.

Supervisors told Dion to bring a proposed step program at the board’s March 20 meeting.