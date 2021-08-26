Butler County budget may increase $200K

Following an Aug. 16 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting, it's looking like the county's levy will increase about 3.3%.

The minutes from the board meeting outlined an increase from the 2020-2021 levy of .176193% to a .182018% levy for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

It's an increase worth approximately $200,000, even after cutting nearly half a million dollars from various county departments' proposed budgets. The lion's share of that amount came out of the highway department's proposed gravel budget, which is now left at approximately $663,000, according to the meeting minutes.

Meanwhile, the total county valuation has increased 1.5%, going from approximately $2.39 billion last year to roughly $2.42 billion this year.

Aside from discussing the levy at the Aug. 16 meeting, the board was able to approve final levy authority allocations for the Butler County Ag Society and various townships and fire districts. That final authority allocation dictates the maximum amount each of those political subdivisions may levy.

However, each subdivision does not necessarily request the maximum amount. All of the rural fire districts requested the maximum last year, as did several townships -- but not all of them.