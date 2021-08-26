Butler County budget may increase $200K

Following an Aug. 16 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting, it's looking like the county's levy will increase about 3.3%.
The minutes from the board meeting outlined an increase from the 2020-2021 levy of .176193% to a .182018% levy for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
It's an increase worth approximately $200,000, even after cutting nearly half a million dollars from various county departments' proposed budgets. The lion's share of that amount came out of the highway department's proposed gravel budget, which is now left at approximately $663,000, according to the meeting minutes.
Meanwhile, the total county valuation has increased 1.5%, going from approximately $2.39 billion last year to roughly $2.42 billion this year.
Aside from discussing the levy at the Aug. 16 meeting, the board was able to approve final levy authority allocations for the Butler County Ag Society and various townships and fire districts. That final authority allocation dictates the maximum amount each of those political subdivisions may levy.
However, each subdivision does not necessarily request the maximum amount. All of the rural fire districts requested the maximum last year, as did several townships -- but not all of them.
The levy final authority allocation is different from the tax request made by each subdivision. The tax request is the dollar amount each subdivision requests in taxes for its budget. The tax request must be equal to or less than the amount allowed by the final levy authority allocation.
As political subdivisions receive their valuation amounts, they may have to adjust their budgets and tax requests based on the final levy authority allocation.
For example, according to the minutes from the Aug. 16 meeting, the Butler County Ag Society's tax request was for $245,000. But that's more than the maximum amount it can levy, a value of approximately $242,000.
None of the levies are final yet, though.
"The date when everybody has to have their budget completed and their final levy request (submitted) would be Sept. 20," Butler County Treasurer Karey Adamy said.
Each political subdivision's tax request and levy is only a piece of the tax pie paid by each property owner.
Everyone pays a unique tax based on where they live. Not only is it based on the assessed value of their property, the levy they pay is the sum of many smaller levies, each belonging to a different political subdivision. Different subdivisions have different territories that cover different areas.
There are upwards of 40 political subdivisions in Butler County, including the county government, various cities, villages and townships and a number of school, fire, natural resource and public power districts.
A new Nebraska law is requiring each county board to hold a special meeting on the budget that will be open to the public.
"We used to be able to open a (budget) hearing (during a regular meeting) but now we have to hold a whole different meeting," Butler County Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said. "...It's next week."
The budget hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 31 in the Board of Supervisors room at the Butler County Courthouse, 451 N. Fifth St. in David City.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.