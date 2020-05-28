Butler County Courthouse begins reopening

“We’re trying to get it open fully but we have to wait to see what the governor says,” Mach said.

“We’ve been doing pretty good I think.”

To keep employees safe, face shields are installed in offices. Also, as in the case of the Treasurer’s Office, employees are spaced apart to prevent any illness from spreading.

“They take care of their offices and we have good people working there,” Mach said of the courthouse.

In other business, supervisors asked Highway Superintendent Jim McDonald about his future with Butler County.

According to the minutes, Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said that McDonald had stated he would want to be employed for two years; the two years are almost up.

McDonald replied that he has approached two others in the department but neither were interested in his position. Also, McDonald said, the State of Nebraska is not currently conducting certification for highway superintendents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will stay as long as the board needs him, McDonald added.