Butler County Courthouse begins reopening

Starting Tuesday, the Butler County Courthouse began slowly reopening to the public again, as long as visitors have an appointment.
Members of the Board of Supervisors approved the soft opening during their regular meeting last Monday. Visitors will be required to wear a mask; anyone not wearing a mask will not be allowed into the building.
Individual offices will schedule appointments. Those who have appointments with one office will not be allowed to conduct business in a different office unless an appointment is scheduled for that office.
Previously, the courthouse had been closed to the public, but drop boxes were being utilized outside of the Sheriff’s Office for those who needed to drop off paperwork for a specific office.
Phone numbers for specific offices will remain posted outside of the courthouse.
Though Chairman David Mach said the courthouse has been functioning smoothly during its closure to the public, board members wanted to start the opening process.
“We felt like it was time,” Mach noted.
Minutes from the board’s May 18 meeting state that the courthouse will remain locked. Visitors will be escorted from the building once their business is completed.
“It was determined that since the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Butler County that a soft opening would be the best,” the minutes said.
“We’re trying to get it open fully but we have to wait to see what the governor says,” Mach said.
“We’ve been doing pretty good I think.”
To keep employees safe, face shields are installed in offices. Also, as in the case of the Treasurer’s Office, employees are spaced apart to prevent any illness from spreading.
“They take care of their offices and we have good people working there,” Mach said of the courthouse.
In other business, supervisors asked Highway Superintendent Jim McDonald about his future with Butler County.
According to the minutes, Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said that McDonald had stated he would want to be employed for two years; the two years are almost up.
McDonald replied that he has approached two others in the department but neither were interested in his position. Also, McDonald said, the State of Nebraska is not currently conducting certification for highway superintendents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will stay as long as the board needs him, McDonald added.
Additionally, supervisors learned that a vehicle had been purchased without receiving informal bids. It is noted in the minutes that the vehicle the board had received bids for was damaged and a different vehicle had been purchased; informal bids were not sought for that second vehicle.
County Attorney Julie Reiter defined informal bids for the board; the supervisors agreed to bring up the issue with the employee who had approved the purchase.
The Butler County Board of Supervisors also:
*Heard comments from Jim Egr and members of the Village of Linwood Board regarding drainage issues occurring due to an individual farming within city limits; Mach suggested that the village chairperson and the individual meet to devise a solution as the issue is a village matter, not county.
*Heard an update from Supervisor Scott Steager that the Butler Chamber of Commerce has interviewed with one candidate for the vacant director position; no decisions have been made.
*Heard a request from Heidi Loges of Human Resources that she would like to hold mandatory meetings with all county officials as some employees appear to be afraid to talk to her in wake of an individual telling others not to speak to her.
*Approved renewing IT services with Applied Connective at the rate of $125 per hour.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.