Butler County, David City officials deep in budgeting process

The annual budgeting process has started for both Butler County and the City of David City.
They are just two of the county's political subdivisions -- which also include its townships, schools, fire departments and power districts -- with less than three months to finalize their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.
All of the budgets must be submitted to the Nebraska Auditor's Office by Sept. 20. The county and city both started the budgeting process in June, but things will heat up in the coming weeks.
In Butler County, the heads of the various county departments may start by meeting with the Board of Supervisors to discuss their general needs for the upcoming year, that way there are no surprises later on.
Budgets must go through many formal steps before they can be finalized, though. First, County Clerk Stephanie Laska said, each county department will develop its own budget based on anticipated expenses -- everything from payroll to office supplies to new equipment.
The Board made Laska the county budget authority on June 21 and she asked each county department to submit its budget to her by July 9.
"That way I can input all of their budgets into our software and spreadsheets," Laska said.
This week, Laska met with the Board's budget committee to go over the preliminary numbers, which they plan to present to the entire Board at its June 19 meeting.
However, Laska noted, it will be hard to know if the county is staying within its authorized levy amount -- which is determined by state law -- until Butler County Assessor Vickie Donoghue has certified the county's land valuations, which she must do by Aug. 20.
"That will determine what budgets need to be cut and how much the levy needs to be increased, if at all," Laska said.
The past two years, Laska said, the Board has been able to finalize and approve the budget at its first meeting in September.
"That is our intention again this year. … We're hoping to get the budget approved by Sept. 7 and we'll hold the hearings that are necessary to hold," Laska said. "...People have the ability to come to the public hearings and speak."
The county's 2021-2022 budget year began on July 1 and goes through June 30, 2022. The county's budget is due to the state auditor's office on Sept. 20.
David City's 2021-2022 budget goes by a different fiscal year, beginning on Oct. 1, 2021, and ending Sept. 30, 2022.
City Clerk of David City Tami Comte said she prints out budget sheets in April or May and gives them to the heads of the various city departments.
"They put together what they can of what they think they're going to spend for the next year and they meet with (City Administrator Clayton Keller) to make some tweaks to that," Comte said.
Then, everyone shows up for a budget meeting with the City Council of David City to go over the preliminary budgets.
"(The Council) can make recommendations to add or cut things as they see fit," Comte said.
That meeting happened on June 16 and 17.
"The biggest things were the remodel of the (former U.S. Bank) building that we're going to be doing and ... the electric department needs a new basket truck," Comte said. "It's kind of hard to know when to budget that because they build them to specifications and they are 18 months out. We actually budgeted for that in the 2021 budget but, with COVID, we couldn't get estimates from anybody."
Comte said Electric Supervisor Pat Hoeft is trying to get the numbers for the bucket truck put together before the end of July so it can get on the council's agenda to order.
On July 15, David City's accountants -- Schumacher, Smejkal, Herley & Elm in Columbus -- will begin setting down the formal budget.
Again, though, it's hard to know exactly what the tax asking will be until land valuations are finalized.
Once the valuations are out, the city must report it to the state Auditor's Office and get a budget notice in The Banner-Press by Aug. 27 in time for the budget hearing on Sept. 8.
"This year, because of new legislation that was passed, we have to have a budget hearing that's not limited by time and anybody can speak to the budget," Comte said. "Clayton will go over the changes to the budget as compared to last year and then, after that budget hearing, we'll start the council meeting where hopefully they will pass the budget. And that gives Clayton and our accountants another 12 days to get the budget submitted to the state."
