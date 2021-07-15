Butler County, David City officials deep in budgeting process

However, Laska noted, it will be hard to know if the county is staying within its authorized levy amount -- which is determined by state law -- until Butler County Assessor Vickie Donoghue has certified the county's land valuations, which she must do by Aug. 20.

"That will determine what budgets need to be cut and how much the levy needs to be increased, if at all," Laska said.

The past two years, Laska said, the Board has been able to finalize and approve the budget at its first meeting in September.

"That is our intention again this year. … We're hoping to get the budget approved by Sept. 7 and we'll hold the hearings that are necessary to hold," Laska said. "...People have the ability to come to the public hearings and speak."

The county's 2021-2022 budget year began on July 1 and goes through June 30, 2022. The county's budget is due to the state auditor's office on Sept. 20.

David City's 2021-2022 budget goes by a different fiscal year, beginning on Oct. 1, 2021, and ending Sept. 30, 2022.

City Clerk of David City Tami Comte said she prints out budget sheets in April or May and gives them to the heads of the various city departments.