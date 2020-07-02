Butler County Fair to offer livestock shows, exhibitions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees of the Butler County Fair can expect livestock shows and exhibitions, but most other events will not take place.

More information about how many people may attend the livestock shows and exhibition events and what precaution they must take will be available when the fair's final schedule is announced.

“All of our grandstand events have been canceled. And our Tasting Nebraska, which is a larger wine-tasting event we have, that has been canceled also. And we are unfortunately unable to have a carnival,” Butler County Ag Society Board Treasurer Mandi Topil said.

The state is not giving out licenses for carnivals. Carnivals are not permitted under the state's current COVID-19 Directed Health Measures (DHM). Buffets and beer gardens are prohibited under the current policies as well.

“All the livestock shows will go on as planned and the exhibitors have the option of stalling as normal or doing a show-and-go,” Topil said.

The fair is scheduled to take place from July 14 through July 19 in David City. Before a final schedule of events can be announced, though, Four Corners Health Department will have to give its seal of approval to the Butler County Fair plans as outlined by the Butler County Ag Society.