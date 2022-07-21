Butler County Fair Jul 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 19 Jeff Harris, left, of David City, and Barry Bickford, of Springfield, attempt to rope a calf in the team calf roping event of the Butler County Fair in David City. DEAN JACOBS, SPECIAL TO THE BANNER-PRESS Avery Heinrich, 12, of Columbus, prepares to share her 4-H calf at the Butler County Fair in David City the morning of July 16. DEAN JACOBS, SPECIAL TO THE BANNER-PRESS Samm Schultz, 12, of Roca, feeds the goats at the Butler County Fair in David City. DEAN JACOBS, SPECIAL TO THE BANNER-PRESS Hank Klosterman of David City attempts to rope a calf in the team calf roping event of the Butler County Fair in David City. DEAN JACOBS, SPECIAL TO THE BANNER-PRESS Nicole Buresh, the 2020-2022 Dwight Czech Queen, waves to parade goers during the Butler County Fair parade held July 17 in David City. Hannah Schrodt The David City dance and cheerleading team pumps up the crowd during the Butler County Fair parade held July 17 in David City. Hannah Schrodt Butler County Fair Parade Grand Marshal Jim Egr waves to the crowd during the parade held July 17 in David City. Hannah Schrodt Youths guide their swine around the ring during the 4-H/FFA swine show held July 15 at the Butler County Fair. Hannah Schrodt The 4-H/FFA swine show held July 15 at the Butler County Fair was widely attended, with seats filling up fast. Hannah Schrodt On July 16, Hallie Reeves, of Weston, walks her horses to the Calf Team Roping arena at the Butler County Fair in David City. DEAN JACOBS, SPECIAL TO THE BANNER-PRESS Ryan Kucera, of Central City, ropes a calf in the team calf roping event of the Butler County Fair in David City. DEAN JACOBS, SPECIAL TO THE BANNER-PRESS Mitch Reeves, of Weston, and Hank Klosterman, of David City, attempt to rope a calf in the team calf roping event of the Butler County Fair in David City. DEAN JACOBS, SPECIAL TO THE BANNER-PRESS People on a Witter Family Medicine float spray water into the crowd during the Butler County Fair parade held July 17 in David City. Hannah Schrodt Members of the David City crossfire team take part in the Butler County Fair parade held July 17 in David City. Hannah Schrodt The fire department in Bellwood was one of several public safety agencies taking part in the Butler County Fair parade held July 17 in David City. Hannah Schrodt The Revolution group from Center for Survivors out of Columbus walk in the Butler County Fair parade held July 17 in David City. Hannah Schrodt The Aquinas Catholic High School band performs during the Butler County Fair parade held July 17 in David City. Hannah Schrodt A float thanks people for attending this year's Butler County Fair. The parade, which concludes fair activities, was held July 17 in David City. Hannah Schrodt Audience members watch 4-H events at the Butler County Fair in David City. DEAN JACOBS, SPECIAL TO THE BANNER-PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Matt Moravec named World Automobile Auctioneer Champion Nearly 22 years after the date of his first auction, Matt Moravec was named the 2022 World Automobile Auctioneer Champion. PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 14 Butler County PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 21 Butler County Youth see success at goat show A pair of Butler County youth saw success during the 4-H goat show held July 14 during the Butler County Fair. Board approves ARPA funds for museum The Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City is the latest entity to receive a portion of Butler County’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Dwight Czechfest set this weekend The entire Dwight community comes together for the annual Dwight Czechfest and this year will be no exception, according to organizers. Butler County Fair set for next week The Butler County Fair is expected to see more kids than usual take part in 4-H programming this year. PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 7 Butler County Blessed by an angel: David City couple turn damaged tree into art There’s an angel looking over David City. David City native honored with teaching award Cindy Backemeyer has brought educational nourishment to hundreds of Elmwood-Murdock students with her deep teaching roots in the school district.