Butler County Fairgrounds to get new grandstand

On the morning of Friday, April 2, two years after March 2019 storm winds ripped part of the roof off its old grandstand, work started on the entirely new replacement structure at the Butler County Fairgrounds in David City.

Originally, the plan was just to replace the roof, something the Butler County Ag Society started investigating right after the 2019 Butler County Fair. Following an engineering study, Ag Society President Donnie Steager said the group decided a steel roof would be the best fit.

"We needed a steel roof to have the right supports and … to protect us against wind," Steager said. "It was a long process. It took a good four or five months just to learn all that."

The estimated cost of replacing the roof came in shy of half a million dollars.

"The new roof was really expensive. It was about $454,000 to put a new roof on," Steager said.

If the Ag Society Board was going to spend that kind of taxpayer money, it wanted to do it right. In the end, the cost of the new, entirely steel grandstand is $584,000.

Still, Ag Society Vice President Becky Kresha said, the decision did not come lightly.