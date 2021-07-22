Butler County families receive farm awards

Members of the Fozzard Family accept their 2020 Pioneer Farm Family Award. Lewis and Alice Fozzard purchased the Fozzard Farm, located in western Butler County, in March 1919. They and their two sons, Dale and Doyle, raised Percheron horses, alfalfa, wheat and corn. In 1968, Doyle took over the operation with his wife Laverna and children Nancy and Lee. They raised cattle and hogs and grew corn and beans. After Doyle passed away in 2016, Lee and his wife Mary Jo continued the farm, raising corn and beans.
Members of the Gruntorad Family accept their 2020 Pioneer Farm Family Award. Joseph and Katrina Gruntorad bought their farm near Ulysses in June 1917. In 1963, they moved off the farm to allow their son Raymond and his new wife, Anne Dobesh, to live and work there. In 1992, Raymond and Anne's son Douglas moved onto the farm with his wife Shirley Lambrecht and their four-year-old son, Matthew. In 2020, Matthew and his wife Laura Reams followed family tradition and also moved onto the farm. Over the years, the farm has raised wheat, oats, alfalfa, milo, corn, soybeans, sweet clover and brome and Sudan grass, as well as cattle, hogs, chickens and ducks.
Members of the Hotovy Family accept their 2020 Pioneer Farm Family Award. Matt Hotovy purchased the Hotovy Family Farm -- located in Center Township -- in 1918. Matt's grandfather, Joseph, farmed the land and then so did Matt's father, George, until his death in 1985. After that, Nick and Ron farmed it until Ron was unable to continue in 2018. Ron's nephew, Kevin, has continued since then. The family has raised corn, soybeans, wheat, oats and alfalfa there, although it is now primarily irrigated corn and soybeans.
The Otto Family received a 2020 Pioneer Farm Family Award on July 14. Waldo and Anna Otto purchased land in southwest Butler County in 1904. Their sons, Charles and Read owned and farmed the land after Waldo and Anna's retirement and death. Read's oldest son, Gary Otto, and Gary's children Tamra Mick, Matthew Otto and Heidi Peeples have continued to own the land, though it is now farmed by Bernie and Deb Eickmeier with seed corn and soybeans.
The Piitz Family accepts its 2020 Pioneer Farm Family Award. In 1915, Henry and Katherine Piitz purchased the Piitz Family Farm, located three miles west of Brainard in Center Township. Henry and Katherine moved off the farm in 1966 when their youngest son Leo got married. Leo stayed on the farm with his first wife Bernice and -- after Bernice passed away in 1984 and Leo remarried in 1986 -- later his second wife, Dorothy. Leo and Dorothy moved to Brainard in 2002 when their son, Lonnie, took over the farm with his wife Kim. Lonnie and Kim still live there.
A 2020 Pioneer Farm Family Award is presented to the Zimmer family on July 14. The Zimmer Family Farm, located near Bellwood, was purchased in 1918 by Frank and Charlotte Zimmer, who made a living operating a dairy and raising beef cattle, hogs, corn, wheat and oats. Frank and Charlotte's son Carol worked in the operation from childhood until retirement in his eighties and in 1979, he and his wife Geraldine purchased the farm. Their son Larry now farms the land raising corn and soybeans. In 2019, Larry, his sisters Janet Mulligan and Amy Shonka and their father Carol became joint owners of the farm.
Licia Hillman and Laura Boldt represented the Haney family on July 14 and accepted the family's 2021 Heritage Farm Family Award. Irish immigrants James and Mary Haney purchased their farm near Rising City from the Union Pacific Railroad and moved there in 1871. James and Mary's descendants still own the property, although it is farmed by Frank Fichatl these days and also includes a farmstead with hogs, cattle and horses.
BANNER STAFF
Seven Butler County families were recognized and received Farm Family Awards on July 14 in the beer garden at the Butler County fairgrounds.
The Aksarben Foundation partners with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers to celebrate long time Nebraskan farm families with the Farm Family Awards each year. The Pioneer Award recognizes families for 100 years of consecutive family farm ownership, while the Heritage Award denotes 150 years.
The July 14 event recognized both Butler County's 2020 and 2021 recipients. The 2020 recipients did not receive their awards last year due to COVID-19.
Six of the Butler County families -- the Fozzard, Gruntorad, Hotovy, Otto, Piitz and Zimmer family farms -- each received a 2020 Pioneer Farm Family Award.
Meanwhile, the Haney Family Farm received a 2021 Heritage Award.
