Butler County families receive farm awards

Seven Butler County families were recognized and received Farm Family Awards on July 14 in the beer garden at the Butler County fairgrounds.

The Aksarben Foundation partners with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers to celebrate long time Nebraskan farm families with the Farm Family Awards each year. The Pioneer Award recognizes families for 100 years of consecutive family farm ownership, while the Heritage Award denotes 150 years.

The July 14 event recognized both Butler County's 2020 and 2021 recipients. The 2020 recipients did not receive their awards last year due to COVID-19.

Six of the Butler County families -- the Fozzard, Gruntorad, Hotovy, Otto, Piitz and Zimmer family farms -- each received a 2020 Pioneer Farm Family Award.

Meanwhile, the Haney Family Farm received a 2021 Heritage Award.

