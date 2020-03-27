Butler County gearing up for Cruise Night

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 throughout Nebraska have people staying at home, but a new effort is aiming to get people cruising the streets of Butler County while supporting local businesses and staying safe.
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its first-ever “Cruise Night,” set to take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday in the communities of David City, Abie, Dwight, Bellwood, Garrison, Surprise, Brainard, Linwood and Rising City. As part of it, folks are encouraged to drive around the different Butler County towns and support participating businesses that will have pick-up and drive-through options.
“I thought it would be a great way to boost morale and get people out of their houses,” Butler County Chamber Executive Director Kelcie Keeling said. “It’s a way for people to get out, dine out and just spend some time with family.”
Keeling first heard about the idea on Monday during a Zoom video conference call among members of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives group from around the state and thought bringing the concept to Butler County would be a great way to lift spirits and help businesses during a trying time. So, she reached out to her Chamber board, the Four Corners Health Department, Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion and Clayton Keller, city administrator for David City, to get their feedback and OK. Once that happened, she began spreading the word (Lisa Nickolite designed a poster that has been shared on social media).
With two teenage children of her own currently stuck at home due to statewide school closures, Keeling said she feels especially bad for kids who are having to adjust to a new normal with no classes.
“It’s a big change for them,” she said. “My heart aches for them.”
With youth in mind, cruisers are encouraged to wear their best team attire – whether it’s a local school team or even a professional one, like the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. People can decorate their vehicles with flags and bring out signs, too.
“Let’s make the best of it – we really just want people to have fun. We’re keeping it simple – be true to your school or team,” she said. “Every single community in Butler County is involved because every single community in our county has been affected by this.”
Scot Bauer, a Butler County Board of Supervisor representing District 3 and based out of Rising City, said he and his family would be participating Saturday night.
“I think it’s a great deal that the Chamber has put something together for the whole county to get them out,” he said, noting the pandemic is affecting everybody but that people have to exercise smart judgment and live their lives as best they can. “Yes it’s very serious, but there is hope for small communities to keep going.”
Keeling stressed that people are encouraged to honk their horns and wave at one another. If folks want to stop and talk, she said health department officials advised vehicles must have at least 6 feet of separation between them.
Cruise nights are becoming a popular way for people to get out and about under the present circumstances. Places around the country have been doing their own versions of them throughout the week, including Schuyler on Friday night. As for Butler County’s, Keeling said she thought it was definitely possible for it to continuing having them while the nation deals with the virus pandemic.
“We’ve all been cooped up in our houses, so we want to encourage people to get out safely and spread some cheer. We needed to do this right now,” she said. “We want to make sure every single business is impacted by this Cruise Night.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
