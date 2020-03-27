Butler County gearing up for Cruise Night

With two teenage children of her own currently stuck at home due to statewide school closures, Keeling said she feels especially bad for kids who are having to adjust to a new normal with no classes.

“It’s a big change for them,” she said. “My heart aches for them.”

With youth in mind, cruisers are encouraged to wear their best team attire – whether it’s a local school team or even a professional one, like the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. People can decorate their vehicles with flags and bring out signs, too.

“Let’s make the best of it – we really just want people to have fun. We’re keeping it simple – be true to your school or team,” she said. “Every single community in Butler County is involved because every single community in our county has been affected by this.”

Scot Bauer, a Butler County Board of Supervisor representing District 3 and based out of Rising City, said he and his family would be participating Saturday night.