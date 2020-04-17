Butler County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four Corners Health Department (FCHD) has identified its first lab confirmed case COVID-19 in Butler County.

The individual is a male in his 20’s. Another lab confirmed case has been identified in Polk County. The individual is a male in his 50’s. Both of the individuals are self-isolating at home.

Four Corners is reporting daily any new individuals who are laboratory-confirmed with COVID-19. The District’s count (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) has increased by 2 cases today for a new total of 13 cases. Today, newly diagnosed persons include one (1) Polk County resident; one (1) Butler County resident:

This brings Polk County to 5 total positive cases; Butler to 1; York to 6; Seward to 1. Please refer to our website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov for the most recent local updates.

FCHD continues to monitor the situation 24 hours a day, seven days a week and has measures in place to detect any cases quickly and to minimize the spread of the virus.