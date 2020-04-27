Butler County has its second confirmed COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Butler County got its second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Four Corners Health Department.

A male in his 30s has tested positive as a result of workplace testing outside the Four Corners District. He is self-isolating at home, according to health officials.

A woman in her 50s from York County has also been lab-confirmed with COVID-19. She is a direct contact of an earlier case in York County, and is self-isolating at home.

This brings the Four Corners total COVID-19 cases to 24. Butler County has 2 confirmed cases, York County 11, Seward County 6 and Polk County 5.