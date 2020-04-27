Butler County has its second confirmed COVID-19 case
View Comments
breaking alert

Butler County has its second confirmed COVID-19 case

  • Updated

Butler County got its second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Four Corners Health Department.

A male in his 30s has tested positive as a result of workplace testing outside the Four Corners District. He is self-isolating at home, according to health officials.

A woman in her 50s from York County has also been lab-confirmed with COVID-19. She is a direct contact of an earlier case in York County, and is self-isolating at home.

This brings the Four Corners total COVID-19 cases to 24. Butler County has 2 confirmed cases, York County 11, Seward County 6 and Polk County 5.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Is it water or is it mud?
News

Is it water or is it mud?

  • Updated

When people ask where I’m from, I tell them I am from Ohio. It’s true—that’s where my ancestors have lived for 200 years and I lived there as …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News