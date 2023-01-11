Butler County has roughly $980K of ARPA dollars obligated

A little less than $1 million of Butler County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding has been obligated as of the end of 2022.

During the Butler County Board of Supervisors regular meeting Jan. 5, the board received an update on where it stands with ARPA dollars.

The county has received a total of $1,557,014 in funds, with $984,939.38 having been obligated at the end of the year.

In 2022, the county board OK’d allocating $300,000 of the funds to be distributed among Butler County’s eight rural fire departments. As of Dec. 31, $85,421.60 has been spent.

Additionally, $20,000 was allocated to the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City – which has not yet been spent – and $11,100 to clean ducts in the Butler County Detention Center’s HVAC system, which was spent in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

As noted during the meeting, $500,000 has also been allocated for bridges. As of Dec. 31, $22,753 of funds in that allocation have been spent.

A couple of months ago, the board OK’d the purchase of new security cameras for the Butler County Courthouse and use of ARPA dollars to cover the cost. Supervisors approved a $148,526.25 bid from InterConnex for the cameras in October. So far, $96,242.78 has been spent.

In December, the board gave the greenlight to purchase an additional $5,313.13 in equipment needed for the cameras – two computers and monitors. The current computers had been too outdated for the new cameras, Detention Administrator Angie Siebken had told supervisors. Those funds have not yet been spent.

As of Dec. 31, $1,357,504.84 was sitting in the county’s ARPA fund. Approximately $572,074.62 of ARPA dollars are left to be obligated.

In other business, following the November election, four supervisors were sworn into office shortly before the county board’s regular meeting – Scott Steager, Scot Bauer, Jan Sypal and Anthony Whitmore.

The following Butler County elected officials also received the oath of office: Vickie Donoghue, Julie Reiter, Sandy Hoeft, Stephanie Laska, Tom Dion, Brian Foral and Karey Adamy.

With the Jan. 5 meeting being the first of 2023, Whitmore was appointed chairman and Steager vice-chairman for both the board of supervisors and the board of equalization.

The board also approved the Nebraska Extension’s Butler County 2022 annual report and heard an update from extension educators.

Thays Silva – food, nutrition and health educator – said with the open ag position, an offer was extended but that individual did not accept it.

“There will be a meeting to discuss if the position will reopen now in January,” Silva said.

Silva added the extension is working on getting Rural Fellows to Butler County. Through the Rural Fellows program, college students are connected to rural Nebraska communities.

“We're thinking about two students from the master's of public health program from UNMC (University of Nebraska Medical Center) to bring them here to do some volunteer work and help with some evaluation for our nutrition and health,” Silva said.

Extension will be bringing new programs to Butler County in 2023, including a community garden and one involving health.

“It's a sort of a needs assessment and just kind of presenting a little bit on what are the things that can make people sick or affect health, that usually are not thought to affect health,” said Maria Cantu Hines, rural prosperity Nebraska educator.

Also, the Butler County Extension entered the extension’s disaster preparedness challenge, where it received third place.

For the challenge, the team had to create an office preparedness kit, connect with local officials and share their disaster preparedness story.

“All the extension offices in different counties had the opportunity to participate. And we actually got third place, just behind Polk County and Lancaster County,” Cantu Hines said.

“We did a great job. With the help of staff here in the courthouse, we prepared our video, it was so nice.”