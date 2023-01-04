Butler County Health Care Center officials talk making resolutions

It’s now 2023 and many people set a goal they want to accomplish in the New Year, the most common being losing weight.

According to officials at the Butler County Health Care Center, it’s important to remember that it can take a few months before someone can start seeing results, whether it be through a diet plan and/or exercise.

Jaclyn Rech, director of BCHCC’s Wellness Center and Downtown Fitness, said most people are extremely eager to get started on their resolutions at the beginning of the New Year but quickly become less eager after several weeks.

There are also those who set the same goals year after year but fail each year, she added, and there are a handful of individuals who end up accomplishing their goal.

A spike is seen in gym usage and membership renewals in January, Rech said, but those numbers drop tremendously by the time February rolls around. Rech added that members who remain active past January are those who stay on schedule.

“I often hear that when people clock out from their job, they want to go straight home so they get up before work and go to the gym. Others are not morning people, so they stop at the gym right after work,” Jaclyn said. “No matter what time of day works best for you, try not to deviate from that schedule and you will be more likely to succeed.”

People who are planning to make a New Year’s resolution should set what Rech calls a SMART goal – Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time oriented.

A goal of “I want to lose weight” is not specific and will set someone up for failure, Rech said. Instead, someone should be thinking about how much weight they want to lose, when they want to lose it by and how they will lose the weight.

An example of a SMART goal, Rech said, is losing 25 pounds by July 23. In this scenario, your daughter is getting married and you have purchased a dress that is several sizes smaller as a motivation to lose the weight you’ve been putting off for years. You decide to meet with a personal trainer two to three times per week because you know that if you have an appointment to meet someone at the gym, you are more likely to show up.

“Be as specific as possible and write it down on a piece of paper to have something to refer back to when you feel like quitting,” Rech said.

It’s important to realize that it takes two, sometimes three, months of an individual being consistent with their eating habits before results can really be seen. People also tend to set the bar too high and, without the right tools, attitude or patience, they are less likely to achieve their weight loss goal, Rech said.

Overall, Rech said, people need to start small and set a realistic goal (someone who has never exercised seven days a week should start with exercising three days a week to make sure they can handle it), don’t compare themselves to others (each individual has a different starting spot and journey) and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

In terms of switching to healthier eating habits, BCHCC Dietician Sandra Burwell said people should focus on lifestyle changes that they can live with long-term, not what can give them the fastest results.

Take time to figure out the steps needed to reach the ultimate goal, she added, and have an accountability partner. Additionally, change the focus from “foods I need to avoid” to “foods I need to eat more often.”

According to Burwell, a popular trend right now is the Mediterranean eating style – it focuses on fresh and local fruits and vegetables; replacing some red meat with seafood, nuts and beans; and including the intake of olive oil as a heart-healthy fat. Also popular are low carb(ohyrate) eating and intermittent fasting – limiting calorie intake to a shorter period of time during the day or having certain days of the week where calorie intake is very low.

One downside to the Mediterranean style is that Nebraska is known for its red meat, so limiting portion sizes and frequency may be difficult, she added. For low-carb, most people can see weight loss quickly but can be missing out on valuable nutrients from the fruit, dairy and grain categories. Intermittent fasting can also be effective but it may be more difficult for people who have jobs where their meal breaks are specifically scheduled.

BCHCC is offering two classes in 2023 – Low-Carb Lifestyle which starts Jan. 12 and Living Well which begins Feb. 21. Both classes are designed to help attendees develop the skills to stick to their resolutions, Burwell said.

“Our Low-Carb Lifestyle class puts a little spin on this plan to help you still limit the carbs, while enjoying healthier options and portions of foods from those groups,” Burwell said. “Plus, we will be giving lots of recipes and cooking demonstrations to help you add new meal ideas to your routine.”

Burwell offered a main piece of advice to give to those who have a food-related goal.

“The simplest way to eat less calories is to make half of your plate vegetables, exchange desserts for fruit at most meals, include some type of protein at every meal and limit between meal snacking,” she added. “The beauty of this basic plan is that you don’t have to purchase any special products or fix anything different for the rest of the family – it’s healthy for everyone. “

Burwell added people should avoid skipping meals, take the time to figure out HOW to meet their goal and make a grocery list.

“Most of us tend to buy the same foods when we grocery shop – if you want to change your eating habits, you need to change your grocery shopping habits, too!” Burwell said. “So the same basic advice would apply here – make half of your grocery cart veggies, ¼ protein and grains and then make sure the fruits you purchase will last until you next grocery shopping trip.”

Burwell said she encourages people who have never met with a dietician to give it a try – a dietician’s specialty is helping an individual discover what works for them and how to stick to it.