Editor's note: Butler County Health is celebrating its 50th anniversary in November. The Banner-Press will be publishing a series of articles leading up the anniversary. This is the first installment in the series.

The Butler County Health Care Center is looking forward to its 50th anniversary later this fall and is celebrating some recent changes, including the shortening of its name to Butler County Health.

Butler County Health Chief Executive Officer Don Naiberk said the rebranding process began when they were looking at redoing the hospital’s website due to software incompatibility. That led to a conversation about further investing in updating their logo, colors and name.

“It was more about what (does) our name represent?” Naiberk said. “What (does) it say to the community?”

Naiberk said the facility has gone through several iterations of its name. Previously called Butler County Hospital, there was a movement in the 1990s for facilities to stop calling themselves a hospital as it doesn’t encompass all the services such a facility provides. That in turn resulted in the name Butler County Health Care Center.

“We just kind of feel like Butler County Health explains that not only are we a hospital, but also our wellness that we promote,” Naiberk said. “There are a lot of things that people do outside of this building, that we help them to better their health. It's not so much a place as it is a service and an idea.”

Services also include therapy, the Roots to Shoots Pediatric Therapy Clinic, the audiology clinic and dietary education.

“We're trying to help support people's health when they leave our hospital as an inpatient,” Naiberk said. “We're teaching them things when they're here that hopefully will carry on so they can change lifestyle and those kind of things.”

That’s the same with the wellness center and downtown fitness and their nutrition services.

“They're (people) in charge of their health and we're going to give them tools, but there's only so much we can do within these four walls,” he added. “We're going to prepare them to manage their health outside of these four walls.”

Naiberk addressed some rumors that the facility’s name change is due to them being acquired by another hospital. Naiberk said Butler County Health is still independently owned by the county.

“There's no ownership change whatsoever with the name,” he said. “We're just changing the name because we feel it better represents what we are.”

Butler County Health worked with a company out of Lincoln for the new logo and updated its mission, vision and pillars of excellence, which include opportunity, stewardship, quality, community and service.

“I think we're looking forward to another 50 years and we feel like a name change, new logo, those kinds of things will help us tell our story a little bit more and catch people's eye,” Naiberk said.

Naiberk added Butler County Health has not had issues that smaller facilities deal with, such as financial concerns or a crisis.

“We've just kind of plugged away and done a good job and a lot of that has to do with our board, our medical staff, our employees that we have,” Naiberk said. “We're someone that patients can always count on, the community can always count on and we're hoping to be here another 50 years to be there for them.”