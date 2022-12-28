Butler County Historical Society holding Towns of the County program in 2023

One hundred and fifty years ago, David City was founded to serve as the county seat.

To honor both David City and the towns upon which the county seat relies on, the Butler County Historical Society (BCHS) and Hruska Memorial Public Library are co-sponsoring a series of programs at the Hruska Memorial Public Library called “Towns of the County.”

There will be a total of 12 programs, one held each month throughout 2023. Each month will feature the history of one of the 12 incorporated towns of Butler County. There will be a different presenter each month who will be from the town or have ancestry dating back to the town.

Gina Barlean, an organizer of the program for BCHS, said she came up with the idea following the historical society’s exhibit this year, which focused on Jack Tarr, the former owner and editor of The Banner-Press.

In conjunction with the exhibit, presentations were held at the library in which old newspapers were read to attendees.

“I thought it'd be neat to hear people from their towns read these old newspapers from their towns,” Barlean said. “We had three programs – one about Ulysses, one about Surprise and one about David City. Greg Fiala and Mark Doehling and Jim Reisdorff each took a turn and gave programs and they were pretty well attended.”

When the presenters were speaking they had much more they wanted to share, Barlean said, but she limited them to reading the newspapers. She said she came up with the Towns of the County program for the David City sesquicentennial.

“We just reached out and looked for people from each of the towns who would be willing to talk about their history,” Barlean said. “It took a little time but not too bad. People stepped up and we're glad to represent their communities.”

The programs will be held at the library on certain Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Bellwood will be the first featured town, with Bob Bell Jr. slated as the presenter, on Jan. 9. The Village of Bellwood is named after his family, Barlean noted.

“He's from a generation that still remember some of these old timers and visited with his great-grandfather and heard some of the original history of the town, so it's going to be really nice for people to hear from those people with such great information,” Barlean said.

John Lavicky will talk about Dwight on Feb. 6; Greg Fiala, Ulysses on March 6; Sharon and Caroll Krivanek, Abie on April 3; Mark Doehling, Surprise on May 15; Sharon Bruner and Carolyn Dvorak, Brainard on June 5; Jim Daro, Garrison on July 10; Jim Residorff, David City on Aug. 7; The Ostrys, Bruno on Sept. 11; Diane Duren, Rising City on Oct. 2; Barb Brecka, Octavia on Nov. 6; and Gina Barlean, Linwood on Dec. 4.

“I've encouraged them (presenters) to involve anybody from their towns that they can,” Barlean said. “If other people in their towns have pictures that would be nice to use or a younger person in their town would be interested in creating a slideshow or things of that nature. I think some of them are really enjoying the process.”

Barlean added that they are planning to film the programs and upload them to YouTube. The Friends of the Library and Jacque Masek will provide refreshments.

The BCHS’ 2023 calendars will also be available for purchase. The calendars will feature images of the 12 incorporated towns.

Leading up to each month’s presentation, the library will have a display of the upcoming program. The presenters can fill the case with memorabilia of the towns to display the month prior to their program.

Library Director Kay Schmid said the display case was donated by the family of Anna McElravy, a longtime historian in Butler County.

“Her family donated a display case in her memory, so we're using that in conjunction with the speakers,” Schmid said.

“We're hoping that they (the programs) spotlight or highlight their communities and talk about the history and share some personal stories and get people excited about their communities again, maybe learn some things they didn't know.”

As for Barlean, she said she hopes the Towns of the County programs bring a sense of unity to Butler County.

“It's easy for our small towns to feel isolated because we're a big county,” Barlean said. “Dwight to Bellwood, that's a long stretch away from each other. Each of us supporting other towns within the county and reaching out to those small towns to bring them into David City and letting them know that we think they're just as important.”

Also in celebration of the sesquicentennial, BCHS is holding a hands-on history lesson March 8 and 9 at its depot museum for Butler County third graders. Classes from David City Elementary, St. Mary’s, East Butler and Bellwood will come to learn about the different machines and/or items that had to be used to do what a cell phone can now do.

“What in the 1800s all would have had to have been involved to make a phone call or send a letter or read an article or watch a movie or take a picture, which is what you can do on one cell phone now,” Barlean said, adding the kids will be able to handle and experience artifacts such as dial phones, manual typewriters and old cameras.

BCHS also hopes to hold an open house at the depot on Aug. 6, 2023, the date of the 150th anniversary.