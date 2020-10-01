Butler County homecomings and goings

Butler County area high schools' homecomings have looked different this year, but they’ve marched forward all the same.
It is homecoming week at Aquinas & St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in David City.
“We’re still looking to do the things that we’ve done in the past, except that we’ll emphasize social distancing, wearing masks and we’ll change things. Like we do class games – our class games will be adjusted to make sure that we’re following the social protocols,” Aquinas Response Team Coordinator Teresa Pokorny said.
Aquinas has yet to hold its homecoming dance, which is set to take place between 7 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the school's north gym. Temperatures will be checked at the door, and masks and social distancing will be required.
East Butler Public Schools celebrated homecoming last week, the product of planning efforts by the cheerleaders and their coach and sponsor, Kathy Strizek.
Homecoming was a K-12 event at East Butler, with all grades participating in the festivities.
Last Friday was school pride day and, in the afternoon, elementary school students and middle schoolers gathered out front of East Butler High School, 212 S. Madison St. in Brainard, to watch a parade roll down the street before converging on the park at South Madison Street for a pep rally.
The parade featured cheerleaders, band and members of the homecoming court. Pre-school members of the class of 2035 also participated; each high school class decorated a float for the parade. Vehicles from Brainard Fire and Rescue, the Brainard Rural Fire District and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were seen as well.
East Butler’s homecoming football game began at 7 p.m., ending with the coronation of Dillon DeWitt and Adaline Sullivan as homecoming king and queen. Then high schoolers headed back to the school for the dance from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.
David City Public Schools held homecoming at the beginning of September. Celebrations culminated on Sept. 4 with the coronation of seniors Clayton Harris and Maya Couch as homecoming king and queen.
The decision to hold homecoming earlier rather than later was one made by the senior class, David City High School (DCHS) Principal Cortney Couch said.
“We could push it as late in October as we could to hope that things maybe would improve, or we could just have it and make some changes,” Couch said.
The seniors, worried that things might be worse later in October, opted to have the dance earlier, Couch added. Couch had the seniors vote to determine what homecoming events to hold, ranking them in order of importance.
During homecoming week DCHS normally has a kickoff pep rally, dress-up days during the week, another pep rally at the end of the week, the coronation at the end of the football game and then the dance.
“We were able to get everything in that we would normally do, except usually the last pep rally we have at the end of the week (which) is a big downtown pep rally. We bring over the elementary schools, people from downtown... We weren’t able to do that because we’re trying to keep our kids away from huge groups like that,” Couch said.
Straying away from tradition, the senior class decided not to hold a dance.
“When they voted and put things in order, the dance was like fifth on their list of important things – that actually surprised me,” Couch said.
Couch said he met with the senior class – approximately 40 students – near the beginning of the school year to discuss what was important to do for homecoming.
“I have focused on the seniors a little bit more this year as we’ve gone through because this is their last time around, and the younger kids will have other years that, hopefully, will be more normal than this one is,” Couch said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
