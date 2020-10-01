Butler County homecomings and goings

The parade featured cheerleaders, band and members of the homecoming court. Pre-school members of the class of 2035 also participated; each high school class decorated a float for the parade. Vehicles from Brainard Fire and Rescue, the Brainard Rural Fire District and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were seen as well.

East Butler’s homecoming football game began at 7 p.m., ending with the coronation of Dillon DeWitt and Adaline Sullivan as homecoming king and queen. Then high schoolers headed back to the school for the dance from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

David City Public Schools held homecoming at the beginning of September. Celebrations culminated on Sept. 4 with the coronation of seniors Clayton Harris and Maya Couch as homecoming king and queen.

The decision to hold homecoming earlier rather than later was one made by the senior class, David City High School (DCHS) Principal Cortney Couch said.

“We could push it as late in October as we could to hope that things maybe would improve, or we could just have it and make some changes,” Couch said.

The seniors, worried that things might be worse later in October, opted to have the dance earlier, Couch added. Couch had the seniors vote to determine what homecoming events to hold, ranking them in order of importance.