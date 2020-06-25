Butler County horseback riding business enters its fourth year

Hake relies on a dedicated group of volunteers to help run the horse camps, do equine therapy and conduct trail rides.

“What makes this business as great as it is, is really my volunteers. They’re the ones that are out here helping me, day in and day out. They’re out here in the heat, they’re out here in the rain. They’re here whenever I need them to be,” Hake said.

Mina Houchin has been riding horses and volunteering at H&H for two years, along with her sister, her mom and her step-dad.

“One day my mom was scrolling through Facebook and she saw an ad on Facebook from Brenda looking for volunteers,” Houchin said.

Houchin, 17, helps with the trail rides, the camps and the equine therapy.

“It (working with horses) is so different than normal animals. They’re so much bigger, obviously, but they can also act so much sweeter. There’s so much more you can do with them,” Houchin said.

Seventeen-year-old Hailey Oshel is another regular volunteer at H&H.

“One of my friends actually brought me out here when I was in eighth grade. She brought me out here because she did lessons and ever since I’ve just been here,” Oshel said.