Butler County horseback riding business enters its fourth year

H&H Lessons and Trail Riding horseback riding business, located in Butler County near Bellwood, is entering its fourth year.
H&H founder and owner Brenda Hake said owning a horseback riding business has been a dream of hers for more than 15 years, but it wasn’t until 2016 that she had the property to make it a reality.
“Four years ago we bought this property. It was a lot of work to get the trails made through the trees,” Hake said. “It’s just been kind of growing every year and I’m excited to see where it takes us.”
H&H began offering one-on-one riding lessons in 2016 and soon added trail rides. In the last two years, the business also started doing children’s horseback riding camps and special needs equine therapy.
Last year, Hake said, was the first time H&H took some of their equine therapy riders to the Nebraska Special Olympics equestrian competition in Central City.
“I believe it was 13 riders we took to the Olympics. We had a lot of them place and that was so amazing to see those happy faces when they got their medals. So that was definitely something we’re going to continue,” Hake said.
But Hake said H&H equine therapy is starting later than usual this year because of COVID-19. It won’t begin until July.
“I have a feeling in July we’re going to be a busy little group,” Hake said.
In addition to equine therapy, H&H is doing two camps in July and that’s when trail riding usually picks up. H&H offers trail riding all year, but Hake said the interest is largely seasonal, with few rides taking place in the winter and only when weather permits.
“The trails are all on our property. It’s a single file line all through the trees,” Hake said.
Trail rides, which take about an hour, cost $20. Weekly one-on-one lessons also last an hour and cost $20. Hake said H&H teaches Western-style horseback riding and many of the people who take lessons are beginners.
“Our oldest rider has been 86-years-old and our youngest one has been 8 months, so we do a very large variety,” Hake said.
In the past, Hake said, trail rides and lessons have been big moneymakers for H&H. This year, however, the camps have been very popular.
This is the second year H&H has offered the camps, which take place throughout the summer. The kids who participate are between 6- and 14-years-old.
“They’re on a horse for about four to five hours a day. And then we do crafts and games. They do stuff like scavenger hunts with the horses through the trees to find their prize bags,” Hake said.
Hake relies on a dedicated group of volunteers to help run the horse camps, do equine therapy and conduct trail rides.
“What makes this business as great as it is, is really my volunteers. They’re the ones that are out here helping me, day in and day out. They’re out here in the heat, they’re out here in the rain. They’re here whenever I need them to be,” Hake said.
Mina Houchin has been riding horses and volunteering at H&H for two years, along with her sister, her mom and her step-dad.
“One day my mom was scrolling through Facebook and she saw an ad on Facebook from Brenda looking for volunteers,” Houchin said.
Houchin, 17, helps with the trail rides, the camps and the equine therapy.
“It (working with horses) is so different than normal animals. They’re so much bigger, obviously, but they can also act so much sweeter. There’s so much more you can do with them,” Houchin said.
Seventeen-year-old Hailey Oshel is another regular volunteer at H&H.
“One of my friends actually brought me out here when I was in eighth grade. She brought me out here because she did lessons and ever since I’ve just been here,” Oshel said.
Oshel helps with the trail rides and the camps and plans to start assisting with the equine therapy this year.
Houchin and Oshel said the group of people at H&H are very close and supportive.
“We all care about each other. We all really understand each other and whenever I’m here it really just feels like it’s a family,” Oshel said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
