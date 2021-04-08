Butler County joins SENDD

At the meeting, District 1 Supervisor David Mach said Butler County was a member of SENDD many years ago and had more recently tried its luck with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD).

In the past, Mach said, the county felt like it never saw a return on investment for its memberships.

"But I think (SENDD) would be contacting us. I think they would step in and help the people that need the help," Mach said.

Steager said the county will likely make its dues payment in July. At the meeting, District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda suggested the money could come out of the county's inheritance tax fund.

During the meeting, SENDD Board of Directors Chairman Kurt Bulgrin said the City of David City can expect to pay roughly $2,100 in dues.

Butler County's other, smaller communities can join SENDD as well, but they are not required to do so. Bulgrin said their membership dues would probably be between $200 and $300.

Those at the meeting acknowledged that a couple hundred dollars can be a lot for some of the county's smaller communities.

But Bulgrin said that, in his experience, many small communities join SENDD for a year to get help on a specific project.