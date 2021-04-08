Butler County joins SENDD

Butler County has agreed to join the Southeast Nebraska Development District.
Nebraska is split up into several regions, each one overseen by a development district such as the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD). The job of a development district is to connect its member communities with economic development programs and funding opportunities. However, membership is voluntary and there is a fee.
During the Butler County Board of Supervisors Monday morning meeting, SENDD Executive Director Tom Bliss — who dropped in via Zoom — said Butler County's estimated dues payment is $7,796.
SENDD membership will primarily benefit David City, which has been lobbying for SENDD membership. The City of David City is in the process of informally examining ways to expand and improve its housing.
"(SENDD) will bring us a tool that we don't currently have in our toolbox," David City Special Project Coordinator Skip Trowbridge said to The Banner-Press.
Before David City is allowed to join SENDD and get access to those tools, though, Butler County has to get on board.
"I think we try this for a year and see what kind of results we get," Board Chairman and District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager said during Monday's meeting.
City Administrator Clayton Keller brought the question of membership to the Board's attention last year. At that time, it did not agree to join SENDD. Keller attended the Monday morning meeting and told The Banner-Press he is thrilled the county is on board this time.
At the meeting, District 1 Supervisor David Mach said Butler County was a member of SENDD many years ago and had more recently tried its luck with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD).
In the past, Mach said, the county felt like it never saw a return on investment for its memberships.
"But I think (SENDD) would be contacting us. I think they would step in and help the people that need the help," Mach said.
Steager said the county will likely make its dues payment in July. At the meeting, District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda suggested the money could come out of the county's inheritance tax fund.
During the meeting, SENDD Board of Directors Chairman Kurt Bulgrin said the City of David City can expect to pay roughly $2,100 in dues.
Butler County's other, smaller communities can join SENDD as well, but they are not required to do so. Bulgrin said their membership dues would probably be between $200 and $300.
Those at the meeting acknowledged that a couple hundred dollars can be a lot for some of the county's smaller communities.
But Bulgrin said that, in his experience, many small communities join SENDD for a year to get help on a specific project.
Bliss said SENDD helped a village of 26 residents with a housing project for six homes.
"We were also able to secure them $150,000 for water improvements," Bliss said. "They were able to build a new water tower and put in some new lines."
SENDD helped Morse Bluff get another quarter a million for water infrastructure.
Keller said SENDD membership will also help expand funding for Butler County Development Board (BCD) projects.
Right now, Keller said, when people ask about economic development grants, they often get turned away.
"I've got a few thousand dollars through the BCD Board but that's nothing compared to what they need. We can do $5,000 but when they need a couple hundred thousand dollars, I strikeout," Keller said. "(SENDD membership) is the answer..."
