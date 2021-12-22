Butler County looks to raise jail salaries

Butler County Detention Center hourly starting wages have increased by at least $2.50 to $19 for non-certified new employees, and $20 for certified new employees.

At the Butler County Board of Supervisors' Dec. 6 meeting, Detention Center Administrator Angie Siebken asked the board to consider raising the starting wage to $19 per hour.

On Dec. 6, Siebken said there is currently enough room in the budget to make the salary increases work.

"Right now I'm 8% under budget," Siebken said at the Dec. 6 meeting.

The primary concern seems to be retention and attracting new employees.

"I've had five people leave in the last seven months, a couple more are on their way out. We are just trying to get the wages up so that way we can retain staff and hire," Siebken said.

Siebken said it usually costs the county more than $500 just to outfit someone to work in the jail, and that's just uniforms and duty gear. Training new staff, she added, pulls established employees away from other shifts.

Siebken noted that the detention center currently has several long-time employees, some of them with 11 years of experience.

"These are people we do not want to lose," Siebken said.

The plan established at the meeting is to bring the existing detention center staff up to par with the new wage scale.

Before the board's vote on Dec. 6, the starting wage was set at $16.50.

"If you look at the surrounding counties, we're not comparable," Siebken said.

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal concurred.

"I did a lot of research on this because I knew it was coming up," Sypal said on Dec. 6. "...I checked on Saunders, Seward, Colfax, Platte and actually the average statewide is from $16.14 to $21.07 an hour, starting wages. Seward just set it at $18.08 for non-certified and $18.72 for certified, for somebody who just started."

Siebken noted that Saunders County, which was paying $18.36, recently went up to $20.36.

"In order to retain and be competitive, I think we have to look at the surrounding counties," Sypal said.

Currently, the lowest paid road deputy sergeant makes $20.84 an hour, while the chief deputy makes $28.52.

Butler County Attorney Julie Reiter weighed in, too.

"I'm kind of appalled that we have a starting base salary of $16.50 for a detention officer," Reiter said at the meeting.

Reiter pointed out that detention center staff members often encounter unique risks and conditions, and are often the first people who respond to emergencies within the jail. Reiter receives reports on assaults that take place in the jail, and at the Dec. 6 meeting, she shared details from a recent one.

"Before law enforcement were able to arrive, (detention officers) had to get a person under control, deal with somebody, who was soaked in urine and was using their own bodily fluid to spit in the eyes of detention officers," Reiter said. "...Since I've been the county attorney, we've had an attempted murder on a detention officer. ... Think about that when you think about what a starting wage should be for that type of position. ... How much would you want to be paid?"

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

