Butler County man killed in rollover accident
View Comments

Butler County man killed in rollover accident

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Public record

A Butler County man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning, Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the accident about 12:02 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 66 and Q Road, west of Dwight. The vehicle was determined to be driven by David Krafka, 51, of rural Butler County, Dion noted. The sheriff said the vehicle was traveling westbound alone when it left the roadway and rolled. Krafka was ejected from the vehicle, he said.

Butler County deputies, along with Dwight Fire & Rescue, arrived on scene. Krafka was transported by EMS to the Butler County Health Care Center and died a short time later from his injuries, Dion said. 

"The Butler County Sheriff's Office is conducting an ongoing investigation into the accident," Dion said, in a provided statement. "Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. Seat belts were not in use."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
City taking proper steps
News

City taking proper steps

As coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threatens the country, David City Mayor Alan Zavodny said the city is taking the proper steps to ensure the …

Area schools grapple with virus
News

Area schools grapple with virus

  • Updated

After a recommendation from the commissioner of education, Matthew Blomstedt, and Gov. Pete Ricketts, David City Public Schools will be switch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News