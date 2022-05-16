2022 BUTLER COUNTY OFFICIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
Registered Voters - Total 5,641
Registered Voters - Republican Party 3,622
Registered Voters - Democratic Party 1,100
Registered Voters - Libertarian Party 42
Registered Voters - Legal Marijuana NOW Party 10
Registered Voters - Nonpartisan 867
Ballots Cast - Total 2,073
Ballots Cast - Republican Party 1,723
Ballots Cast - Democratic Party 276
Ballots Cast - Libertarian Party 4
Ballots Cast - Legal Marijuana NOW Party 0
Ballots Cast - Nonpartisan 70
Ballots Cast - Blank 8
Voter Turnout - Total 36.75%
People are also reading…
Voter Turnout - Republican Party 47.57%
Voter Turnout - Democratic Party 25.09%
Voter Turnout - Libertarian Party 9.52%
Voter Turnout - Legal Marijuana NOW Party 0.00%
Voter Turnout - Nonpartisan 8.07%
Rep Congress Dist 1
Jeff Fortenberry: 249
Curtis D. Huffman: 42
Thireena Yuki Connely: 48
John Glen Weaver: 78
Mike Flood: 1,245
Rep Gov
Michael Connely: 16
Brett Lindstrom: 282
Donna Nicole Carpenter: 1
Lela McNinch: 1
Theresa Thibodeau: 77
Jim Pillen: 890
Troy Wentz: 4
Charles W. Herbster: 425
Breland Ridenour: 19
Rep Sec of State
Bob Evnen: 481
Rex Schroder: 287
Robert J. Borer: 556
Rep State Treasurer
John Murante: 677
Paul Anderson: 563
Rep Attorney General
Jennifer Hicks: 288
Mike Hilgers: 1,135
Rep State Auditor
Mike Foley: 1,189
Larry Anderson: 255
Rep Public Service Comm 4
Rod Johnson: 537
Eric Kamler: 747
County Board Supervisor Dist 1
Scott J. Steager: 165
David Mach: 99
County Board Supervisor Dist 5
Janet M. Sypal: 140
Patrick N. Hoeft: 93
Dem Congress Dist 1
Patty Pansing Brooks: 207
Jazari Kual Zakaria: 38
Dem Gov
Carol Blood: 177
Roy A. Harris: 65
Lib Gov
Scott Zimmerman: 1
Lib State Treasurer
Katrina Tomsen: 3
Lib State Auditor
Gene Siadek: 3
Lmn Attorney General
Larry Bolinger: 0
Lmn State Auditor
L. Leroy Lopez: 0
Legislature Dist 24
Jana Hughes: 106
Patrick Hotovy: 254
State BOE Dist 5
Kirk Penner: 1,137
Helen Raikes: 624
Lower Platte South NRD Subdist 1
David A. Kendle: 8
Jim Schultz: 38
Gary Hellerich: 106
Upper Big Blue NRD Subdist 7
Ronda L. Rich: 53
Wayne A. Nestor: 63
Anthony J. Bohaty: 268
Upper Big Blue NRD At Large
Becky Roesler: 25
Eugene R. Ulmer: 44
Jacob Ericksen: 66
Curtis Farrall: 18
Teresa Otte: 275