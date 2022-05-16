 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butler County official primary election results

  • 0

2022 BUTLER COUNTY OFFICIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Registered Voters - Total 5,641

Registered Voters - Republican Party 3,622

Registered Voters - Democratic Party 1,100

Registered Voters - Libertarian Party 42

Registered Voters - Legal Marijuana NOW Party 10

Registered Voters - Nonpartisan 867

Ballots Cast - Total 2,073

Ballots Cast - Republican Party 1,723

Ballots Cast - Democratic Party 276

Ballots Cast - Libertarian Party 4

Ballots Cast - Legal Marijuana NOW Party 0

Ballots Cast - Nonpartisan 70

Ballots Cast - Blank 8

Voter Turnout - Total 36.75%

Voter Turnout - Republican Party 47.57%

Voter Turnout - Democratic Party 25.09%

Voter Turnout - Libertarian Party 9.52%

Voter Turnout - Legal Marijuana NOW Party 0.00%

Voter Turnout - Nonpartisan 8.07%

Rep Congress Dist 1

Jeff Fortenberry: 249

Curtis D. Huffman: 42

Thireena Yuki Connely: 48

John Glen Weaver: 78

Mike Flood: 1,245

Rep Gov

Michael Connely: 16

Brett Lindstrom: 282

Donna Nicole Carpenter: 1

Lela McNinch: 1

Theresa Thibodeau: 77

Jim Pillen: 890

Troy Wentz: 4

Charles W. Herbster: 425

Breland Ridenour: 19

Rep Sec of State

Bob Evnen: 481

Rex Schroder: 287

Robert J. Borer: 556

Rep State Treasurer

John Murante: 677

Paul Anderson: 563

Rep Attorney General

Jennifer Hicks: 288

Mike Hilgers: 1,135

Rep State Auditor

Mike Foley: 1,189

Larry Anderson: 255

Rep Public Service Comm 4

Rod Johnson: 537

Eric Kamler: 747

County Board Supervisor Dist 1

Scott J. Steager: 165

David Mach: 99

County Board Supervisor Dist 5

Janet M. Sypal: 140

Patrick N. Hoeft: 93

Dem Congress Dist 1

Patty Pansing Brooks: 207

Jazari Kual Zakaria: 38

Dem Gov

Carol Blood: 177

Roy A. Harris: 65

Lib Gov

Scott Zimmerman: 1

Lib State Treasurer

Katrina Tomsen: 3

Lib State Auditor

Gene Siadek: 3

Lmn Attorney General

Larry Bolinger: 0

Lmn State Auditor

L. Leroy Lopez: 0

Legislature Dist 24

Jana Hughes: 106

Patrick Hotovy: 254

State BOE Dist 5

Kirk Penner: 1,137

Helen Raikes: 624

Lower Platte South NRD Subdist 1

David A. Kendle: 8

Jim Schultz: 38

Gary Hellerich: 106

Upper Big Blue NRD Subdist 7

Ronda L. Rich: 53

Wayne A. Nestor: 63

Anthony J. Bohaty: 268

Upper Big Blue NRD At Large

Becky Roesler: 25

Eugene R. Ulmer: 44

Jacob Ericksen: 66

Curtis Farrall: 18

Teresa Otte: 275

