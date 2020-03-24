Butler County officials respond to coronavirus concerns

Several changes have been implemented on a county level in Butler County in response to coronavirus concerns.
On March 18, an emergency meeting of the Board of Supervisors of Butler County was held to discuss closing the county courthouse in David City to the public.
Supervisor Scott Seager introduced a motion to close the courthouse to the public, which was seconded by Supervisor Anthony Whitmore. The vote passed 5-0, with Supervisors Scot Bauer and Tony Krafka absent due to self-quarantine.
"We closed the courthouse with minimal traffic," Chairman David Mach said. "As far as banks go, they're mostly closed with drive-up remaining open for the people. We're trying to take all the precautions we can and hopefully, this will all go away."
Although public access to the courthouse is restricted, offices within remain open. Drop boxes have been set up outside the Sheriff's office for the public if they need to drop off anything for a specific office, according to Mach.
Additionally, phone numbers have been posted to all county offices outside the courthouse. County Attorney Julie Reiter said members of the public can call and set up an appointment with an office inside the courthouse if necessary.
Reiter has experienced several changes to courtroom operations over the past two weeks. Administrative orders handed down from the Nebraska State Supreme Court, Butler County District Court and the County Courts of Seward and Butler Counties have all issued guidance on how courtrooms should proceed amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Reiter said she is now required to notify opposing counsel and the court if she suspects someone involved in a hearing has an elevated chance of transmitting the virus.
She said the order, which was handed down by the state supreme court, includes anyone who has traveled outside the U.S. within 14 days or lives in close contact with someone who has, anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine, anyone diagnosed with, or has been in contact with the coronavirus and anybody exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
"We have a duty to make inquiries during the courts we're holding," she said.
Reiter said courts will continue to operate until the state supreme court declares a non-judicial day. This means anything from arraignments or status hearings to essential cases will move forward.
She said one issue that could come into play in the future is the organization of a jury trial. With the importance of social distancing, she said compiling a jury could become a problem.
"That's all up in the air as well," she said.
Luckily, Reiter said there aren't any jury trials scheduled in the immediate future.
Although Reiter said working from home is encouraged, she still prefers to be in the office to review reports from law enforcement.
"From our standpoint, my office met and talked about protocols that we can put in place such as wiping down our office and workspace, as well as other high-contact places," she said."We usually don't allow people into our offices and try to continue social distancing."
If necessary, Reiter said she would be able to transition to work from home, but that's not the case for other offices in the building.
"I don't know how many offices are set up and equipped to work from home," she said. "There just isn't a whole lot of things that can be done from home."
Reiter said the past two weeks have been "shocking."
"We're being asked to rise to an occasion to stop the spread," she said. "We've been in constant communication regarding quarantine procedures and things like that, we're just asking people to do their part."
Mach said the biggest challenge during this transition will likely come from the Butler County Senior Service Program, which was closed to outside visitors on March 18.
The program does both home-delivered and takeout meals. Additionally, the program will still offer hospital equipment rental and public transportation.
Mach said the last week has been successful because of the efforts of several individuals congregating together to find solutions.
"You just get together and have meetings and talk about it," Mach said. "You make decisions about what people need and you talk about things. We depend on a lot of people to come up with ideas."