Butler County officials respond to coronavirus concerns

"From our standpoint, my office met and talked about protocols that we can put in place such as wiping down our office and workspace, as well as other high-contact places," she said."We usually don't allow people into our offices and try to continue social distancing."

If necessary, Reiter said she would be able to transition to work from home, but that's not the case for other offices in the building.

"I don't know how many offices are set up and equipped to work from home," she said. "There just isn't a whole lot of things that can be done from home."

Reiter said the past two weeks have been "shocking."

"We're being asked to rise to an occasion to stop the spread," she said. "We've been in constant communication regarding quarantine procedures and things like that, we're just asking people to do their part."

Mach said the biggest challenge during this transition will likely come from the Butler County Senior Service Program, which was closed to outside visitors on March 18.

The program does both home-delivered and takeout meals. Additionally, the program will still offer hospital equipment rental and public transportation.