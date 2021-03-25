Butler County officials talk downed phones at Sheriff's Office

Butler County is examining ways to introduce more redundancy in its dispatch phone and radio paging systems following a power issue that would have caused local 911 calls to route to agencies in other counties for several hours on March 10.

There were no emergencies during the disruption to the county's 911 services, handled by Windstream Communications. Fire departments and their members in Butler County were still able to dispatch from portable units.

"We had a couple power outages back-to-back. The first time, we came back. The second time … it shut everything down," Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion told the Banner-Press.

Later, Dion said, they learned there was an issue with a generator.

“We have back-up batteries in the basement that need to be replaced and it was just a snowball effect," Dion said.

Dion said those issues are being addressed.

At the time, however, the Butler County dispatch center was hamstrung without power.