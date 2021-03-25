Butler County officials talk downed phones at Sheriff's Office

Butler County is examining ways to introduce more redundancy in its dispatch phone and radio paging systems following a power issue that would have caused local 911 calls to route to agencies in other counties for several hours on March 10.
There were no emergencies during the disruption to the county's 911 services, handled by Windstream Communications. Fire departments and their members in Butler County were still able to dispatch from portable units.
"We had a couple power outages back-to-back. The first time, we came back. The second time … it shut everything down," Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion told the Banner-Press.
Later, Dion said, they learned there was an issue with a generator.
“We have back-up batteries in the basement that need to be replaced and it was just a snowball effect," Dion said.
Dion said those issues are being addressed.
At the time, however, the Butler County dispatch center was hamstrung without power.
“The dispatch consoles went down. … They don’t have a hardwired phone that I know of, in dispatch,” Butler County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Doehling said during the March 15 Board of Supervisors meeting. “...When the dispatch center loses power, they lose everything.”
Normally, Saunders County is Butler’s designated back-up emergency 911 dispatch center. Dion said the sheriff’s office called its carrier and told them to start routing Butler County calls to Saunders County.
"We sent our dispatcher to Saunders County immediately … and they designated a dispatch station for her," Dion told the Banner-Press.
Non-emergency calls went through to that dispatcher. Meanwhile, Butler County 911 calls were routed to the next nearest dispatch center instead of to Butler County's.
"No emergencies happened, thank God," Dion told the Banner-Press. "...It worked out about as well as it could have."
The main concern was the possibility of a prolonged emergency response.
Butler County didn’t know about the 911 calls until ringing the carrier to start routing local calls to Butler County again.
Dion said the whole situation lasted approximately five hours.
Doehling suggested to install a landline phone at the dispatch center several months ago in the wake of the November ice storm and power outages.
He brought the idea up again at the Board’s March 15 meeting, adding that a landline at the sheriff’s office would also be a good idea.
Doehling also discussed the need for redundancy with the county’s radio paging system.
"We have more redundancy now than we've ever had," Board Chairman and District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager told the Banner-Press.
However, Doehling said, if something were to happen to the radio tower, Butler loses that redundancy.
To address that, Doehling said he will look into putting a back-up tower at the Highway 92 Building.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.