Butler County Omicron update

Butler County COVID-19 cases hit a new record high in mid-January, but the Omicron-fueled spike in cases seems to have passed its peak.

During a Jan. 27 Butler County COVID-19 update over Zoom, Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said many places around the world have seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases as Omicron has spread, but that the peak seems to come and go quickly. McDougall said that's -- hopefully -- what is happening locally.

McDougall said most of the COVID-19 cases now being seen in the Four Corners area -- which includes Butler, Polk, York and Seward counties -- are of the Omicron variety. On the same Jan. 27 Zoom call, Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk added that a lot of recent tests have been coming back positive.

"I think it was last week, but one day we were running we had 70% of the people who came in...test positive, and we had another day that was over 60%," Naiberk said. "...As a whole, we've run about 25 to 30% positive since we started testing about a year ago."

And that's with testing having been down recently throughout the health department. McDougall said locations across the health department have been running low on testing supplies, which helps explain the drop in testing.

"Medical providers are trying to conserve some of their testing supplies. They're not necessarily testing every single person, perhaps, who is sick -- they maybe just test one person in the family. Or they'll sometimes say, 'I think you have COVID, you just need to stay home,'" McDougall said. "...We know that probably our numbers are low because of those things. ... We probably have a lot more COVID cases out there than what those (test) numbers show."

Indeed, Naiberk said testing decreased significantly at the hospital around the third full week in January.

"For about three days we had to send tests out to a reference lab, so it took 24 to 48 hours to get results back on those days because we got very low on testing supplies," Naiberk said.

Naiberk said BCHCC is in a better place now, though, having obtained more testing supplies for its new in-house lab test processor, which is finally up and running.

BCHCC also has doses of monoclonal antibodies that are approved to treat Omicron, and a number of courses of the antiviral pills designed to treat COVID-19.

"I think the worst of it's over for the time being -- that's what I'm hoping, but we'll kind of wait and see," Naiberk said.

Naiberk said BCHCC COVID-19-related hospitalizations have slowed down some, and that fewer hospital employees have been testing positive for COVID-19.

Naiberk also addressed the local impact of the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, such as it is.

"(The vaccine mandate) was struck down by the Supreme Court, but it wasn't struck down for health care organizations," Naiberk said.

On Jan. 27, Naiberk said most of the remaining un-vaccinated BCHCC staff had applied or were planning to apply for religious or medical exemptions to the vaccine mandate.

"And I expect we shouldn't see a really big issue for staffing or people struggling to keep their job over the issue," Naiberk said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

