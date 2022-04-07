Butler County opposes exemption

Butler County is joining other counties in Nebraska in sending letters of opposition regarding the possibility of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture adding phragmites as an exemption to the noxious weeds list.

Weed Superintendent Max Birkel first brought the matter up during a March 7 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting. According to Birkel, the effort is being led by NDA Director Steve Wellman.

Phragmites are known as the common reed. The non-native subspecies of the plant is considered as aggressive and reduces native plant diversity and ecology, according to a 2020 CropWatch article from the Nebraska Extension.

“The reason they're doing that is that there is two wastewater facilities in the southeast part of the state that have had phragmites in it, and it helps break down the waste,” Birkel said on March 7. “It's kind of a tough situation for the weed superintendent to tell landowners that phragmites is not acceptable in their ground but we're going to have it at the wastewater facility. So the Nebraska Weed Association is taking the position that they'd like to see (the ag) director not do that change.”

At that time, the letter was held off until further developments occurred.

At the board’s regular meeting on Monday, Birkel said the association indicated during a training held last week that it is still wanting to object to the exemption.

“Phragmites in Eastern Nebraska is exploding,” he said. “Every county is getting more and more of it and just allowing it into a wastewater facility does not make any sense. They can they can use something else besides phragmites.”

Birkel said other counties have been submitting similar letters of objection as well. He also noted that with a new governor coming into office, a different NDA director may be appointed.

“Whether they can get this exemption written into the rules and regs within the time frame is questionable, they might run out of time,” Birkel said, adding he still believed it to be important for the county to voice its opposition.

Supervisors approved sending the letter, as well as an interlocal agreement that would add Washington County to the Lower Platte Weed Management Area (LPWMA). The group consists of public and private agencies and individuals aiming to stop the spread of noxious and invasive plants in the Lower Platte River drainage area, according to its website.

The LPWMA current covers Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders and Seward counties.

Birkel noted that Washington County is wanting a more active group to assist in weed control.

In other business, the board held a public hearing for the county’s one- and six-year road plan and held discussion on the roads, during which time Highway Superintendent Randy Isham mentioned the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund bridge work.

Towards the end of the meeting, Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore noted the board has received some proposals on potential projects and asked supervisors if they want to proceed with obligating funds.

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal, who serves on the ARPA committee, suggested obligating a portion of the funds now and holding off on the rest.

“We have no idea what's going to come up in the next two, three years and we have until 2025,” Sypal said. “So we thought, as a committee, that it would be in the best interest of the community that we would wait.”

The board will put the obligation of ARPA funds on its agenda for a future meeting.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.