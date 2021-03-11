Butler County proceeds with redistricting digitally

Butler County will be completing its redistricting digitally in 2021.
Following every United States Census, county officials across Nebraska are required to redraw the lines for various political subdivisions in their county, such as county board districts.
It's Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska's first time doing redistricting, but she is hoping to head into the process as prepared as possible.
"I've never gone through this process before," Laska said.
Laska took over the county clerk's position from Vicki Truksa in June 2019. Looking back at the notes and meeting minutes left by her predecessor, Laska said she knows the county used gWorks for redistricting in 2011.
Various counties across Nebraska use gWorks, an Omaha-based geographic information system company that provides digital mapping services, to meet their day-to-day needs. The gWorks software also lets counties host the maps online so they are accessible to the public.
Right now, Butler County uses gWorks for its Highway Department and Assessor's, Treasurer's and Clerk's offices. The maps are accessible to anyone for free at butler.gworks.com.
However, Laska said, in 2011 the Butler County Board of Supervisors waited to sign off on the gWorks redistricting package, which delayed the start of the redistricting process until August.
"They didn't get done until November, is what I believe the timeline was," Laska said.
This time around, Laska got a jump on the process and the Board signed off on the gWorks redistricting package at the beginning of February.
Laska said she hoped getting a head start with gWorks would help speed the redistricting process along.
But, redistricting is shaping up to be even more complicated than usual this year because of delays to 2020 Census data essential to the process.
"I'm now stressed," Laska said.
The Associated Press reported that Census operations were delayed in 2020.
Originally, Census data gathering was supposed to wrap up in July 2020. Instead, that process finished in October. Those delays have affected the timeline for approved Census redistricting data, which is needed before redistricting efforts can begin.
The data was initially meant to be ready in April 2021 but has now been delayed until Sept. 30, 2021.
Counties have until Dec. 1 to get the redistricting process done.
"I'm praying that between (Vicki Truska's) good, detailed notes and the ability to use gWorks that it hopefully will be smooth," Laska said.
Tyson Larson, gWorks director of client success, said the company is assisting many counties with redistricting efforts this year.
"We have not quite 20 contracts signed already and more coming in," Larson said.
Doing the process by hand is extremely time-consuming, Larson said. This can involve pasting and repasting paper cut-outs of census population districts, called census "blocks," onto a huge paper map of the county, drawing and redrawing district lines until they all contain the same population.
Computer software can make the whole process much more efficient, Larson said.
Larson said using software like gWorks takes the human error and a lot of the math out of the equation, preventing costly mistakes.
Another advantage of the gWorks redistricting package Butler County approved for Laska's office, she said, is that people from gWorks will meet with the county to assist with the process.
"Basically I just assured the Board that my budget could handle it and that was it," Laska said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.