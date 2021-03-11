Butler County proceeds with redistricting digitally

Butler County will be completing its redistricting digitally in 2021.

Following every United States Census, county officials across Nebraska are required to redraw the lines for various political subdivisions in their county, such as county board districts.

It's Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska's first time doing redistricting, but she is hoping to head into the process as prepared as possible.

"I've never gone through this process before," Laska said.

Laska took over the county clerk's position from Vicki Truksa in June 2019. Looking back at the notes and meeting minutes left by her predecessor, Laska said she knows the county used gWorks for redistricting in 2011.

Various counties across Nebraska use gWorks, an Omaha-based geographic information system company that provides digital mapping services, to meet their day-to-day needs. The gWorks software also lets counties host the maps online so they are accessible to the public.

Right now, Butler County uses gWorks for its Highway Department and Assessor's, Treasurer's and Clerk's offices. The maps are accessible to anyone for free at butler.gworks.com.