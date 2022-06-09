Butler County reconfirms support for 30/64 connector

The original Highway 30/64 Corridor Steering Committee has disbanded but Butler County officials recently voiced their support for the project’s continuance.

The brainchild of former State Sen. Arnie Stuthman, the possibility of a roadway connecting Highways 30 and 64 was considered in the 2000s and then resurrected following the 2019 floods.

The City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties entered into an interlocal agreement some time ago to finance a $23,500 traffic study that would determine if a 30/64 connector is needed and would be beneficial.

Notably, the traffic study, the results of which were released last fall, examined traffic data on parts of US-30, NE-64 and U.S. Highway 81 in and around the Columbus area. It found a high percentage of heavy vehicles use those roadway sections, resulting in delays for other travelers, the Telegram reported in September 2021. A connector would provide an alternative thereby reducing the percentage of heavy vehicles passing through Columbus and improving safety, the study said.

A 30/64 Corridor Steering Committee had been leading the effort on the project but disbanded earlier this year.

Minutes from the April 11 meeting of the City of Columbus Public Property, Safety and Works Committee showed the next step would be a preliminary environmental impact and feasibility study, estimated at $474,000. That study would be needed to qualify for federal money and that cost, coupled with the costs of the length of the connector and the bridges that would be needed to travel over a river and railroad, means the project would not be cost effective.

“He (Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus) further reported that a traffic study has determined that average daily traffic for the proposed corridor would be 2,360 and city staff feels that the low volume does not support moving forward with the project at this time,” the minutes state.

The steering committee, made up of officials from the involved entities, reached a consensus at its March 23 meeting to disband and “no further public funds to be spent on this project at this time,” according to minutes.

However, the Platte County Board of Supervisors at its May 24 meeting formed a new 30/64 corridor committee made up of Supervisors Jerry Engdahl, Jim Scow and Jim Micek.

“We just feel there wasn't enough insight done to start with. And we just want to make sure that all our bases are covered on whether or not this project is worth going forward with or if it's not,” said Micek, who serves as the board’s chairman.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors OK’d measures supporting the project at its regular meeting June 6. Stuthman requested a letter reconfirming Butler County’s support of the project and that it has paid $10,000 for a feasibility study.

Stuthman said he estimated what it would cost to not have the 30/64 connector. If someone were traveling outside of David City to work, they would generally need to drive on Highway 64 and then onto Highway 30, which would add an extra 15 miles to their total travel distance that day, he said.

Hypothetically if those additional miles cost roughly $82.5 to $83.5 a week that would amount to $4,270 a year, Stuthman said.

“An individual that starts working at 21-years-old and retires at 65 has contributed just to travel those extra miles to get back to the workplace $188,000,” Stuthman said.

Stuthman noted that Columbus man Dennis Hirschbrunner, who is involved in transportation issues, backs the project but Colfax County does not as those officials want to see other projects done before pursuing this one.

Butler County District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka told The Banner-Press in a separate interview that a 30/64 connector will be more important than ever with Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) announcing earlier this year that a new soybean processing plant will be built near David City.

The new bean plant will mean increased heavy traffic in Columbus, Krafka said.

Currently there are bean plants in Fremont and Lincoln, he noted.

“If they're going to build a new one in David City and you've got a load of beans, you're not going to drive by Fremont or Lincoln. There aren't going to be beans coming from the east,” Krafka said. “If you're on the interstate coming from the west, you're not going to go get off the interstate and drive to David City. You're going to just keep going to Lincoln to stay on the interstate. North and west are where the beans are going to come from, and Columbus is north and west of David City.”

This means, Krafka said, there will be more large trucks driving on Highway 30 through Columbus.

“If it was feasible before, it's even more feasible now,” he added.

