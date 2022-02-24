Butler County Relay for Life receives national recognition

The Butler County Relay for Life has been honored for its efforts in leading the fight against cancer with the 2021 Nationwide Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay Award.

The Butler County event received the 2021 North Region Spirit of Relay Award for showing unwavering support. Stephanie Stephenson, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society North Region, said that award allowed the local chapter to be put into the competition for the national award.

To receive the North Region recognition, the Butler County Relay for Life was nominated and then reviewed by a panel to see of it meets criteria. The North Region is comprised of 13 states – Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The Butler County Relay committee found out earlier this year about the recognition and was announced as the national winner during a celebration call hosted by the American Cancer Society.

“It was such an honor the minute they put Butler County, Nebraska up there,” said Barb Petrik, co-leader of the Butler County Relay for Life. “Out of the whole country, that's pretty exciting, kind of overwhelming.”

Stephenson said the local chapter was selected for the countywide community involved seen last year.

“Every town in Butler County was visited by members of the committee and team captains and survivors were honored in those towns,” Stephenson said.

For the past two years, Relay for Life events have not been able to be held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in many Relay chapters – including Butler County’s – to get creative.

In 2021, Butler County Relay for Life utilized social media heavily to get people involved in the cause. A different theme was selected for each day of the week during Relay week, and people could interact through the chapter’s Facebook page.

Instead of the one large walk as traditionally seen at Relay events, smaller ones were held in communities throughout the county – David City, Rising City, Surprise, Garrison, Bruno, Abie, Linwood, Bellwood, Octavia and Brainard. The annual auction was held online last year as well.

Local survivors and their stories were shared on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of June and were published in The Banner-Press. Survivors registered for the event were also recognized with gift bags and yard signs.

On Relay Day in 2021, a grab-and-go meal was provided to registered survivors and their caregivers. Luminaries were on display around the David City park’s walking trail and residents were free to place a luminaria on their property. Local businesses also allowed Relay to place luminaries on their properties, noted Petrik, as did the Butler County Board of Supervisors for the courthouse. Petrik said that helped bring attention to the event.

“If anything came out of the pandemic, it was the way we had to change our course of reaching out to people and it turned out to be a really positive way of still having our event and letting people know about it,” she added.

This designation is what led to Butler County being selected, Stephenson said.

“They were flexible enough and creative enough to make it very, very meaningful in ways that they hadn't done in the past,” Stephenson said.

“It is a very prestigious honor to be chosen a national winner. And it isn't that the large cities are the only ones considered, it’s every Relay in the United States.”

Although the pandemic forced the local Relay to do things different, Petrik said she felt like last year’s event had more of a personal touch and instilled a sense of pride in each community, especially during the walks.

“Those people in those communities that we walked in, you could just see they were excited and kind of happy to have a little mini event there for the evening,” Petrik said. “…They took such pride in having us there. It just made it so much more personable.”

The Butler County Relay for Life doesn’t appear to be slowing down, though. During a teleconference held last week, local committee members found out that they can hold an in-person event for the first time since 2019, Petrick noted.

The 2022 event will be held June 12 at 3 p.m. in the David City park. Several details are still being ironed out, but Petrik said there will be music and food available, luminaries will be displayed throughout the park and there will be a silent auction and a survivor ceremony. This year, the stories of caregivers will be shared, which Petrik said will show a different side of cancer battles.

“I'm just so proud of our team,” Petrik said. “Everybody works so hard, in such a short amount of time to make it a success.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

