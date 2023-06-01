Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cancer hits home with everyone, according to Butler County Relay for Life Co-Chair Barb Petrik.

That is why she, along with other co-chair Annette Glock, in accordance with the American Cancer Society, partnered to organize this year's Butler County Relay for Life event to be held on Sunday, June 4, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the David City Park.

The event has been going on for nearly 40 years, according to Petrik, who also explained the event began as an “all-night track walk-around” but later evolved to a park event.

“We have a lot of good, local talented people who will donate their time to come and play,” Petrik said. “There will be hamburgers and a lemonade stand, and people can just come visit with those they haven’t seen before and enjoy themselves.”

The live entertainment will include a DJ by Unforgettable Events and singers John Fencel and Joe Cockson; however, there will also be a silent auction form 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Glock anticipates much success with this year’s auction.

“This year we have a variety of items from wood planters to wine baskets and even baked goods. Everything is donated and can still be donated, and the silent auction gets to be fun when people want an item. Last year we had a pie go for $85,” Glock said.

A highlight of the event, Glock remarked, are the white luminaria bags, which will be available at the event with a suggested donation of $10. Event-goers can “decorate the bags in memory or in honor of someone.”

“We line the trails and the streets with the bags, and it’s breathtaking,” Glock said. “People put their pictures of their loved ones up, and they can take them home, too, to bring light to the people still struggling with cancer.”

The event recognizes survivors in other ways, too, such as through the Survivors’ Dinner at 5 p.m. to be served under East Shelter in the park and donated by the Kriz family. Survivors must register either at relayforlife.org/butlercone or by calling 1-800-227-2345 and pressing option four. After the dinner, at 6, Petrik revealed there will also be an opening ceremony.

“The David City Color Guard will present the flags, a local minister will say a brief prayer and we will recognize our survivors and sponsors. There’s also usually a speaker,” Petrik said. “Then, it’s back to music and visiting. It’s both a peaceful and celebratory time.”

Alongside attending and donating at the event, the Butler County community can also provide silent auction items, which will be accepted until the day of the event. Glock stated the fundraiser has raised a substantial amount of money for the American Cancer Society.

“Last year we raised $36,000, and currently we have raised around $19,000 for cancer research and providing information on preventative teaching and testing,” Glock said.

The continuance of Butler County’s Relay for Life is important to Petrik as she explained many relays in other counties have “ceased to exist.”

“We want to continue to draw people in and hope the relay feels important to not just David City but the entire Butler County community,” Petrik said, "so come, sit, take in the activity and enjoy the people.”