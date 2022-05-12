Butler County roads see improvement

One year after the Butler County Board of Supervisors OK’d increasing the county’s gravel allotments on roads, Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said a vast improvement can be seen.

In April 2021, the board approved increasing the amount of gravel used per mile on mail routes from 44 to 66, The Banner-Press previously reported. It was noted at that time that townships had been asking for an increase.

The new gravel allotments went into effect at the start of this fiscal year.

“We quit putting gravel on the roads, normally, about the end of October, middle October. This year, since (there were) warmer temperatures and we're still getting rain, we put gravel on most of all winter,” Isham said. “Since this fiscal year started, July 1 (2021), we got over 1000 miles of road copped so it takes a little bit to get all that gravel.”

Isham said that with one-third of more gravel being put on the county roads, it’s helped with the condition of them.

Isham has also been updating board supervisors at each meeting on the condition of the roads. The past couple of meetings, Isham has been reporting that the roads have stayed in solid condition.

“We had, you know, quite a bit of rain and I checked the roads Friday (April 29), I was out driving them. They looked pretty darn good. I was happy,” Isham said at the board’s May 2 meeting.

A few days later, he added, crews ran a road broom over the roads to make sure the gravel stays in place.

“They were good and hard. And there was I didn't find any bad spots, other than a few bare spots. There's some gravel being thrown down today,” Isham added on May 2.

Isham told The Banner-Press on May 9 that he hasn’t really heard any feedback from residents relating to the increased gravel allotment.

“Some townships have thanked us for getting the gravel on there. We've been able to respond pretty quick with it,” he added.

In other county highway department news, crews are also working on maintenance on R Road near the Butler County Landfill. This project is separate from the landfill’s expansion. Isham reported at the board’s April 18 meeting that the project was halfway completed.

“Over the years, that thing has gotten kind of packed down from all the trucks and it kind of squishes it out,” he told The Banner-Press on May 9. “We really didn't have any ditches and if you can keep your road dry by having a ditch and getting the water out of there, it's better for the roads.”

