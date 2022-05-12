 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Butler County roads see improvement

  • 0

One year after the Butler County Board of Supervisors OK’d increasing the county’s gravel allotments on roads, Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said a vast improvement can be seen.

In April 2021, the board approved increasing the amount of gravel used per mile on mail routes from 44 to 66, The Banner-Press previously reported. It was noted at that time that townships had been asking for an increase.

The new gravel allotments went into effect at the start of this fiscal year.

“We quit putting gravel on the roads, normally, about the end of October, middle October. This year, since (there were) warmer temperatures and we're still getting rain, we put gravel on most of all winter,” Isham said. “Since this fiscal year started, July 1 (2021), we got over 1000 miles of road copped so it takes a little bit to get all that gravel.”

Isham said that with one-third of more gravel being put on the county roads, it’s helped with the condition of them.

People are also reading…

Isham has also been updating board supervisors at each meeting on the condition of the roads. The past couple of meetings, Isham has been reporting that the roads have stayed in solid condition.

“We had, you know, quite a bit of rain and I checked the roads Friday (April 29), I was out driving them. They looked pretty darn good. I was happy,” Isham said at the board’s May 2 meeting.

A few days later, he added, crews ran a road broom over the roads to make sure the gravel stays in place.

“They were good and hard. And there was I didn't find any bad spots, other than a few bare spots. There's some gravel being thrown down today,” Isham added on May 2.

Isham told The Banner-Press on May 9 that he hasn’t really heard any feedback from residents relating to the increased gravel allotment.

“Some townships have thanked us for getting the gravel on there. We've been able to respond pretty quick with it,” he added.

In other county highway department news, crews are also working on maintenance on R Road near the Butler County Landfill. This project is separate from the landfill’s expansion. Isham reported at the board’s April 18 meeting that the project was halfway completed.

“Over the years, that thing has gotten kind of packed down from all the trucks and it kind of squishes it out,” he told The Banner-Press on May 9. “We really didn't have any ditches and if you can keep your road dry by having a ditch and getting the water out of there, it's better for the roads.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David City native pens novel

David City native pens novel

David City native Nicole Buntgen has known since she was a child that she wanted to pen a novel -- she wrote her first “book” in second grade …

Q&A with Jessica Miller

Q&A with Jessica Miller

Jessica Miller is seeking election as David City mayor. The Banner-Press recently spoke with Miller about her decision to run for mayor.

Bone Creek receives $100K gift

Bone Creek receives $100K gift

A $100,000 donation puts the Bone Creek Museum for Agrarian Art in David City closer to its ultimate goal of relocating to a historic building…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News