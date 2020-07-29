Butler County schools eye in-person opening

The Rev. Sean Timmerman, chief administrative officer at Aquinas, noted that transmission by maintaining 3 to 6 feet of physical distance, limiting close proximity interactions to fewer than 15 minutes or wearing a mask covering if social distancing is not possible.

Current plans as of Monday afternoon do not require students or staff to wear masks, though one should be on hand in case social distancing standards can’t be met.

High traffic areas at both Catholic schools will be frequently cleaned and sanitized, and the school district has received ample supplies of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from the University of Nebraska and ESU 7.

During lunchtime, students will sit in every other seat at each table with students being staggered so that no one is sitting directly across from another.

Anyone who tests positive will stay home until 10 days have passed since the symptoms first began and at least 24 hours have passed since symptoms have resolved.

To encourage a culture of staying home if an individual is feeling ill, no penalties will be taken against a student or teacher who stays home due to illness.

A prayer service and informational meeting were held for parents Tuesday night.