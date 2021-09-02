Butler County schools talk COVID-19 money

Butler County's two public school systems have spent nearly $490,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds so far and, altogether, are hoping for another $935,000 from the latest relief package.
David City Public Schools (DCPS) -- the larger of the county's two public school districts -- has received and spent approximately $387,000. About $51,900 came from the first Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant and about $335,000 from ESSER II.
The county's other public school district, East Butler Public Schools, received roughly $21,000 under ESSER I and approximately $80,000 under ESSER II.
"It seems like each time the package has increased a little bit," East Butler Superintendent Mike Eldridge said.
DCPS Superintendent Chad Denker said DCPS has used the ESSER I and ESSER II funds differently, depending on the district's needs and the requirements of the grants.
"The first one was more about PPE (personal protective equipment) and making sure your building was running," Denker said. "The next one was more about remote learning."
In an Aug. 23 email to the Banner-Press, Denker said DCPS used roughly $40,000 of the ESSER I money on "long term closure/training" and data hot spots, which helped students attend classes online when forced out of the buildings by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eldridge said most of East Butler's ESSER I funds went to supplies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"With the second round of funds, we focused more on learning loss," Eldridge said. "A good chunk of those funds went to purchase a new science curriculum."
DCPS spent the bulk of its ESSER II grant -- nearly $160,000 of it -- on technology purchases for remote learning, including laptops and Chromebooks for teachers and students.
Denker told the Banner-Press many of those items were already on the district's wish list. He also added that DCPS used the ESSER funds for special investments, where possible. For instance, the district used about $81,000 of its ESSER II grant to help purchase an Anatomage smart table loaded with highly detailed interactive 3D models of human and animal cadavers.
Neither DCPS nor East Butler has received funds from the ESSER III grant, which was built into the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act passed earlier this year.
"Nothing has been approved yet so nothing has been spent," Denker said in his Aug. 23 email. "The application is not due to NDE (the Nebraska Department of Education) until Sept. 15."
But, Denker said DCPS plans to request approximately $755,000.
"The focus is mental health, updated curriculum, summer school for loss of learning, preschool and renovations so we can social distance students and reduce virus transmission," Denker said.
Eldridge said East Butler plans to apply for approximately $180,000 under ESSER III.
"We are looking at a new HVAC system for our Dwight gym to help with air purification," Eldridge said. "The gym is the older part of that building. ... We're looking at mental health services and being able to provide those types of things for our students."
Eldridge said the district is taking input from the public, school staff and administrators and the East Butler Public Schools Board of Education.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.