Butler County schools talk COVID-19 money

"The first one was more about PPE (personal protective equipment) and making sure your building was running," Denker said. "The next one was more about remote learning."

In an Aug. 23 email to the Banner-Press, Denker said DCPS used roughly $40,000 of the ESSER I money on "long term closure/training" and data hot spots, which helped students attend classes online when forced out of the buildings by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eldridge said most of East Butler's ESSER I funds went to supplies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"With the second round of funds, we focused more on learning loss," Eldridge said. "A good chunk of those funds went to purchase a new science curriculum."

DCPS spent the bulk of its ESSER II grant -- nearly $160,000 of it -- on technology purchases for remote learning, including laptops and Chromebooks for teachers and students.