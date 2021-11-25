Butler County schools to host holiday programs

With COVID-19 cases spiking in November and December in 2020 and the vaccines yet to be released, Butler County schools were forced to modify their holiday program plans -- this year, the districts are planning to go full steam ahead.

The kindergartners, first, second and third graders will start performing their portion of the concert at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20.

"This will all be singing," David City Secondary School Principal Cortney Couch said in a Nov. 16 email to the Banner-Press. "Some of the songs will be specific grades singing alone, and some of the songs will be with some of the grades combined. This portion of the concert generally lasts about 45 minutes."

The performances are set to take place on stage this year, unlike in 2020 when COVID-19 necessitated social distancing.

"We limited attendance last year," David City Elementary School Principal Ernie Valentine said. "We spread kids out on the floor instead of using the stage, but we were able to have (the performance)."

After the K-3 performance, Couch said people can expect an intermission lasting between 30 and 45 minutes to allow the middle and high school students to set up for their portion of the program, which should begin around 7:15 p.m. and usually goes on for about an hour.

"The order will be Middle School Band, High School Band, Seventh Grade Music Class, Eighth Grade Music Class, and then finish with the High School Choir," Couch said.

The DCPS Bellwood Elementary School program will take place elsewhere and on a different day.

"Ours is Dec. 16," Bellwood Principal Danielle Beerbohm said. "...It's kindergarten through sixth grade at 7 o'clock."

Beerbohm said the current plant for the Bellwood program doesn't involve any kind of masking or social distancing.

"We kind of play that by ear with seeing where cases are at, but as of right now, no, we do not have requirements for our concert," Beerbohm said.

Valentine added that the DCPS preschool performances are slated to take place, but noted that they are usually just family events.

East Butler Public Schools' three holiday programs will take place during the first, second and third full weeks in December, kicking off with the Dwight Elementary School holiday program on Dec. 10. The Dwight Elementary performance will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at Dwight Assumption Parish Hall, 336 W. Pine St. in Dwight.

East Butler's Brainard elementary and secondary school students will perform on Dec. 14 and Dec. 20, respectively. The Brainard Elementary students' program is slated for 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the gym at the East Butler facility in Brainard, 212 S. Madison St. The East Butler Junior-Senior High School holiday performance will take place in the same location at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The Aquinas Catholic middle and high school Christmas concert will be held on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at Aquinas High School, 3420 MN Road in David City.

The Aquinas Catholic Elementary School students -- specifically those from pre-K through fifth grade -- will perform at Aquinas High School on Dec. 21. The holiday program will be something of a day-long event for them.

"At 1:30 we do a special matinee of our Advent program for grandparents … (so they) don't have to drive at night in the cold," Aquinas Elementary Principal Sarah Zook said.

The pre-K program usually goes first and then the fifth grade band performs.

"Then all the rest of the grades -- K-4 -- will go," Zook said.

Zook said other family members and friends may attend the students' identical evening performance later in the day at 6:30 p.m.

Families and friends can keep an eye on the various districts' Facebook pages for information as the events draw closer.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

