Butler County sees uptick in cases

To preserve health care capacity, McDougall said health care workers are the priority as doses of the vaccine begin to trickle in.

During the call, Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk said the worst cases of COVID-19 are seen in people who wait the longest to go to their doctor.

"I think it's really important for people to realize that if you're not feeling well, get to the doctor. If you test positive, don't try to underplay it," Naiberk said. "The longer you wait to get some intervention, the worse the outcome is probably going to be."

As of the Wednesday call, Naiberk said BCHCC had received two allocations of a new antibody-drug, Bamlanivimab, which has so far shown some success helping people fight COVID-19.

"Most everybody in the hospitals are calling it Bam," Naiberk said.

It's an outpatient drug and patients must meet certain criteria to get it.

The drug is under review with the Food and Drug Administration but was already released due to the seriousness of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in line with state Directed Health Measures, Naiberk said the BCHCC is holding off on some in-patient surgeries, such as joint replacements, to keep in-patient beds available.