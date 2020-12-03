Butler County sees uptick in cases

COVID-19 cases are accelerating in Butler County at an unsustainable rate.
Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said so during a recent afternoon Zoom conference call concerning the COVID-19 situation in Butler County.
On average, there were more than 400 new cases in the health district per week in November. In August, it was less than 40 new cases per week.
"It's not sustainable," McDougall said.
According to McDougall, hospitalizations lag behind cases by a couple of weeks. If the case numbers from the end of November are an indicator, then a wave of hospitalizations may be about to hit.
"Our hospital system is also being really stressed with this large case number and this much transmission in the communities having a lot of hospitalized patients," McDougall said.
McDougall said the health district is entering a critical phase.
"It's becoming more difficult for physicians to transfer patients or to find spots for their patients," McDougall said.
Although news of effective vaccines came down the pipeline in November, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a Nov. 25 Omaha World-Herald article that it could be April before a vaccine is widely available in Nebraska.
To preserve health care capacity, McDougall said health care workers are the priority as doses of the vaccine begin to trickle in.
During the call, Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk said the worst cases of COVID-19 are seen in people who wait the longest to go to their doctor.
"I think it's really important for people to realize that if you're not feeling well, get to the doctor. If you test positive, don't try to underplay it," Naiberk said. "The longer you wait to get some intervention, the worse the outcome is probably going to be."
As of the Wednesday call, Naiberk said BCHCC had received two allocations of a new antibody-drug, Bamlanivimab, which has so far shown some success helping people fight COVID-19.
"Most everybody in the hospitals are calling it Bam," Naiberk said.
It's an outpatient drug and patients must meet certain criteria to get it.
The drug is under review with the Food and Drug Administration but was already released due to the seriousness of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, in line with state Directed Health Measures, Naiberk said the BCHCC is holding off on some in-patient surgeries, such as joint replacements, to keep in-patient beds available.
During the Zoom call, David City Mayor Alan Zavodny said a city-wide mask mandate signed Nov. 21 is meant to buy time for the health care system until the vaccine is widely available.
As of The Banner-Press print deadline, David City was the only municipality in Butler County with a mask mandate in place.
During Wednesday's Zoom call, McDougall commended Zavodny's actions. She wasn't alone, either, with Naiberk echoing her sentiment.
"We really can't afford another spike in more cases at this point," McDougall said.
To that end, McDougall encouraged residents not to travel for the holidays.
"Please keep those gatherings small so that we're not picking up and spreading the disease amongst households, to different folks in the community and to our at-risk people," McDougall said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
