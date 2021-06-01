Butler County sheriff reminding residents to keep cars locked

Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion is reminding residents to keep their property secured following a series of vehicle-related incidents in the Bruno and Abie area.

Individuals were entering unlocked vehicles and taking minor items such as loose change, Dion noted.

“They didn't necessarily break into a vehicle,” he said. “They were very selective with vehicles that were open. They went in and took (some) change and what have you.”

Dion said the incidents had not been taking place for long as law enforcement quickly had a suspect.

During an interview with The Banner on May 28, Dion was unsure at that time how many cars had been entered without permission.

“Some people may have gotten broken into but just some change taken from the property (they) didn't even notice it,” Dion said.

One man was taken into custody on May 22, Dion added, noting there was a warrant for the individual.

“The warrant was for false reporting and theft on receiving stolen property, zero to $500,” Dion said.

Dion declined to provide the man’s name as the investigation is still ongoing and there may be other charges filed.