Butler County Sheriff's Office eyes second K-9

“I worked with some of the Omaha guys and trained with them. One of them had an 11-year-old dog still working,” Mejstrik said.

Supervisor Anthony Whitmore also pointed out that once a dog ages out of patrol condition, they may continue to do narcotics work. Mejstrik said that is typically what happens.

The Sheriff’s Office existing K-9 is five-years-old, according to Dion, and may need to be replaced in the next year-and-a-half or two years. Taking advantage of the AK9i G.I. Bill program may save the county money down the line. Normally, the county pays to send someone to K-9 training in Grand Island.

“It’s a $15,000 dog for free, six weeks of training versus 13 weeks at the academy in Grand Island. Room and board are covered through the G.I. Bill, whereas you send somebody to Grand Island and it’s $20 a day for 13 weeks," Mejstrik said. "There’s really no cost to the County."

A second K-9 unit would also bring the sheriff’s office up to one dog per shift, which Dion said would be ideal. He said the only drawback is that the patrol car would be going with Mejstrik to Virginia for the six weeks of training.