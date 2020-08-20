Butler County Sheriff's Office eyes second K-9

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has a chance to obtain a second K-9 for free and send one of its officers to an expedited K-9 training program, as discussed during a Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting held Monday.
Normally, a dog can cost $15,000 to purchase and K-9 training in Grand Island takes 13 weeks to complete. But, Butler County may not have to pay for a second K-9 unit or the training thanks to a G.I. Bill program offered by American K-9 Interdiction, LLC (AK9i). AK9i is a K-9 training company based in Carrsville, Virginia.
“They’re the only ones in the country that do anything like this. They allow a civilian or somebody employed with a law enforcement agency – no matter what state it's in – to utilize their course through the G.I. Bill and get a dog,” Deputy Michael Mejstrik said.
The second K-9 would be a dual-purpose dog, meaning it would be trained to patrol and detect narcotics. The dogs at AK9i are nationally certified, though Nebraska requires K-9 officers to be certified in the state. But that certification process only takes a day, Sheriff Tom Dion said.
Mejstrik was a K-9 handler in Schuyler before coming to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. He said K-9 dogs work between five and seven years on average, nationally – but noted he worked with K-9 units who worked longer than that.
“I worked with some of the Omaha guys and trained with them. One of them had an 11-year-old dog still working,” Mejstrik said.
Supervisor Anthony Whitmore also pointed out that once a dog ages out of patrol condition, they may continue to do narcotics work. Mejstrik said that is typically what happens.
The Sheriff’s Office existing K-9 is five-years-old, according to Dion, and may need to be replaced in the next year-and-a-half or two years. Taking advantage of the AK9i G.I. Bill program may save the county money down the line. Normally, the county pays to send someone to K-9 training in Grand Island.
“It’s a $15,000 dog for free, six weeks of training versus 13 weeks at the academy in Grand Island. Room and board are covered through the G.I. Bill, whereas you send somebody to Grand Island and it’s $20 a day for 13 weeks," Mejstrik said. "There’s really no cost to the County."
A second K-9 unit would also bring the sheriff’s office up to one dog per shift, which Dion said would be ideal. He said the only drawback is that the patrol car would be going with Mejstrik to Virginia for the six weeks of training.
Mejstrik would be paid by the Sheriff’s Office during his K-9 training whether he trained in Grand Island or Virginia. He would be in school from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday during training, so even in Grand Island, he would not be available for shifts.
“For the weeks you’re in school, you’re in school Monday through Friday. If you come back on the weekend, that’s overtime pay. So the payment won’t make a difference whether he’s in Grand Island or Virginia,” Dion said. “Once you’re gone, you’re gone. He’s off the schedule.”
Supervisor Max Birkel brought up a concern that the dog would be owned by Mejstrik, not the county. But, Mejstrik said it is possible to sign a contract giving the County ownership of the dog.
The Board of Supervisors is waiting for a contract to be drawn up before signing off.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
