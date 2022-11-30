Butler County still finding dispatchers

The Butler County 911 center has three new temporary dispatchers and the search is ongoing for another employee.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Nov. 14 at which it OK’d the hire of three former employees as part-time dispatchers.

According to minutes from the meeting, the emergency meeting took place due to a “lack of staff in the 911 Center and the need to run a 24/7 facility.”

The three hired as temporary, part-time dispatchers at the Nov. 14 meeting included Scott Steager, Jill Behle and Jerry Oborny.

The county has had trouble finding dispatchers for a while, with the board approving increasing dispatcher starting pay from $15 to $19 an hour at a June 2022 meeting.

The 911 coordinator at that time, who has since taken a job as a Butler County sheriff’s deputy, noted a difficulty in hiring new dispatchers and concerns with employee retention. A wage comparison had shown the average pay for the position being $20.12 an hour and surrounding 911 centers were offering a hiring bonus on top of regular pay.

Human Resources Director Heidi Loges said during the board’s regular meeting on Nov. 21 that with the four people they have on board now, they will need at least one more full-time dispatcher.

She said interviews were underway for that position.

Loges added that Oborny and Steager have “stepped up to the plate” in their new positions.

“I just feel like everybody has kind of come together,” Loges said. “I feel like it’s a real team as well, I know that (911 Coordinator) April (Ernst) feels a whole lot better.”

In other business, the board approved a utility permit application from Certified Testing Services, Inc., for vertical test holes from the water tower to the new AGP soybean crushing facility that will be built near David City.

“They need to do some soil samples for the new water line that is going to be going to the bean plant,” Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said. “They’re going … from the water tower on N Road north to the highway and then that turns into Road 37 and then it comes back in on M Road and ties back in by the fairgrounds … they are going to be in the right of way.”

In related news, supervisors approved the purchase of a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck for the highway department.

Isham said the truck comes from the federal surplus. The price was $17,500, which he negotiated down to $17,000 due to some wear and tear on the tires. Isham said he is down on pickup trucks, and he’s driven this truck and it appears to be in decent shape.

“This is just a pickup for people basically to get from here to Ulysses, and you can still carry blades in it,” Isham added. “It is good on gas and that’s about as cheap as I think we’ll ever find one that’s still running.”

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also:

Were introduced to new Veterans Service Officer Erin Robinson, who is set to be approved at a future board meeting, and new Extension Foods, Nutrition and Health Educator Thays Silva.

Set its first meeting of 2023 for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. The board typically meets the first and third Monday of each month, but four supervisors will be sworn into office at 8 a.m. on Jan. 5 – Scott Steager, Scot Bauer, Jan Sypal and Anthony Whitmore – and they will not have quorum before then.

Presented a Certificate of Service to Drew Behn, for five years of service at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and a plaque to Mary Ann Kroeger for 27 years of service as a 911 dispatcher. Kroeger will retire on Dec. 1.