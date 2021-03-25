Butler County Supervisors OK resolution reaffirming support for gun rights

The Butler County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution at its March 15 meeting declaring support for Second Amendment rights.

The resolution comes in response to growing concerns among gun rights advocates about the possibility of increased federal firearm regulation and taxation.

“As far as them wanting to tax on ammunition and everything else, well, how far are they going to go,” District 1 Supervisor David Mach said at the Board’s March 15 meeting.

The Board began discussing the possibility of passing such a resolution at its Feb. 16 meeting. People turned out at the next Board meeting on March 1 in support of the idea.

After having Butler County Attorney Julie Reiter take a look at relevant case law, a draft of the resolution and similar resolutions passed by other counties, the Board arrived at the final version which it approved at its most recent meeting on March 15.

The Nebraska legislature is currently having a similar discussion about gun rights.