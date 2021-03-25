Butler County Supervisors OK resolution reaffirming support for gun rights

The Butler County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution at its March 15 meeting declaring support for Second Amendment rights.
The resolution comes in response to growing concerns among gun rights advocates about the possibility of increased federal firearm regulation and taxation.
“As far as them wanting to tax on ammunition and everything else, well, how far are they going to go,” District 1 Supervisor David Mach said at the Board’s March 15 meeting.
The Board began discussing the possibility of passing such a resolution at its Feb. 16 meeting. People turned out at the next Board meeting on March 1 in support of the idea.
After having Butler County Attorney Julie Reiter take a look at relevant case law, a draft of the resolution and similar resolutions passed by other counties, the Board arrived at the final version which it approved at its most recent meeting on March 15.
The Nebraska legislature is currently having a similar discussion about gun rights.
Legislative bill (LB) 188, or the Second Amendment Preservation Act, “prohibits any agent or employee of the state of Nebraska or of any political subdivision from participating in the enforcement of any federal directive regarding a firearm, firearm accessory or ammunition that does not exist under state law,” according to a letter of intent for the bill written by State Sen. Steve Halloran (R-District 33).
Halloran introduced the bill on Jan. 8 near the start of the Nebraska legislature’s ongoing session.
The bill was referred to the legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on Jan. 12. The committee held a hearing for the bill on Feb. 24, after which several senators added their signature to it in a show of support.
Board Chairman and District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager asked Reiter on March 15 if she had heard anything more about the bill’s progress but she said she had not.
Meanwhile, Reiter cautioned the Board against including any language referring to taxation.
“I don’t think the Butler County Board of Supervisors can tell people, ‘Don’t pay your taxes, we won’t ever enforce your taxes.’ If the federal government comes back and imposes some tax, that’s a federal law. And they have the authority to go through certain protocols and you don’t have the authority to overrule those protocols,” Reiter said at the March 15 meeting.
At the March 1 meeting, Reiter shared a similar sentiment about any language regarding enforcement or non-enforcement of existing laws by the Butler County sheriff.
The final resolution that the Board passed did not contain any language about taxation or law enforcement.
“We can’t really regulate that anyway. This is more just saying that we support (gun rights),” District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said at the March 15 meeting.
Jim Rerucha, who was present at the March 15 Board meeting for unrelated business, applauded the Board for passing the resolution.
“You guys here have a very important say in the county,” Rerucha said at the meeting.
