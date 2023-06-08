Butler County features numerous small towns, but there are still a variety of events to come that will hold summer fun for everyone.

The Butler County 150th Celebration will take place this summer in David City from July 28 to July 30, and each day is packed with activities. Monica Heller, head organizer for the event, stated how Friday’s activities will kick-off the Celebration.

“We have a wonderful three-day event planned,” Heller said. “Friday night there will be a cornhole tournament, bingo, live music, food and a beer garden. Also, Gov. (Jim) Pillen will be stopping by, which will be really neat.”

On that Friday, the Celebration will be held on 6th Street between D and E Street beginning with a corn hole tournament at 6:30 p.m. at Kobza Motors, 566 E St. The cost is $50 per team with a cash prize for the winner. Those interested should contact Tim Beaver at 402-367-3201 for early registration.

The following day, the Celebration will begin on 5th Street between D & E Street and Heller noted Saturday stands out among the weekend.

“Saturday will be Superhero Appreciation, and we will recognize the fire, sheriff and police departments, the utility line and Butler County Power District line crew, postal carriers, veterans, health care workers and teachers – anyone who keeps the community functioning. Kids can also dress-up,” Heller said. “It’ll be neat for the community as this is the first time we have done something to recognize these important people.”

Those interested in submitting a veteran photo should contact director@davidcitychamber.com or 402-367-4238. Photos and forms must be returned by July 8.

Additionally on Saturday there will be a Color Run, a Craft and Vendor Fair, events at Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art and the Butler County Museum, a Street Dance, a Beard Contest and possibly a drone light show, according to Heller, which currently is dependent on fundraising.

The final day of the Celebration will be held at the David City Park, and Heller stated the day will mostly be family-oriented with face painting, balloon animals, a watermelon and ice cream feed and other games and activities.

Community members can start getting involved in the 150th Celebration today. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Runza, 367 N 4th St., 10% of all sales will support the celebration. Additionally, Heller said those interested working as a volunteer can attend today’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Butler County Senior Center, 592 D. St. Next month, Ace Hardware will have a Round-Up Program that will also benefit the Celebration. Heller said she’s hopeful for this year’s Celebration.

“The whole event is unique, and it’s something that hasn’t been done in the area before,” Heller said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, and I hope 25 years from now people will still be talking about it.”

The Hruska Memorial Public Library will host a series of events as part of their Summer Reading Program, which children can register for online on the library’s Facebook page or at the library. Participants who read 100 minutes are eligible to receive a weekly prize. The library will also Summer Reading Events such as a Movie Matinee on 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Storytime and Craft for children in pre-kindergarten through kindergarten from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesdays (the first open session is June 21).

Those interested in purchasing community made and grown items should visit the David City Farmer's Market, sponsored by the Friends of David City. Jim Angell, co-chair of the Farmer's Market Committee, said the market will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday until October, on the south side of D St. in front of the Chamber Office, Winfield's and the Library.

"We have a lot of fresh produce, different baked goods, jewelry and crafts. There's quite a variety, and on the first Friday of the month the Chamber will sell a rodeo burger meal for six dollars," Angell said. "Also, the market will continue during the 150th celebration with a Craft and Vendor Fair."

There are more summer events taking place in Butler County including:

Butler County Historical Society presentation 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 5, Butler County Event Center, 62 L St., featuring Carolyn Dvorak and Sharon Bruner on the history of Brainard. This is a free event with kolaches and water.

“Back to Jerusalem” Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 5 to June 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9th and G Street. This is a free event for children entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration forms can be dropped-off at the church or by contacting 402-367-3859.

Fox Run Farm Art Fair at 2 p.m. on June 9 and 6 p.m. on June 10, 124 N Cleveland St. in Brainard, with watercolor cards, stained glass pieces, bubbles and more.

Car show sponsored by the Ulysses Volunteer Fire Department at 4 p.m. June 11 in Ulysses. Check-in lasts from 9 a.m. to noon, and the entry fee is $20/vehicle. A free will donation meal and gun raffle will also take place. All vehicles are welcome.

Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. 5th St., Summer Reading Special Activities: Wildlife Encounters 11 a.m. June 15; Author Brooklyn Green 11 a.m. June 22; and Magician Jeff Quinn 11 a.m. June 29.

Friends of David City Road Rally Poker Run with registration from 10:30 to noon Sunday, June 25, at Winfields, 467 D St. The cost is $20/person, $30/couple and $5/extra hand. There will be a BBQ, raffles, door prizes and prizes for the top three hands. All vehicles are welcome.

Butler County Historical Society presentation 6:30 p.m., June 26 at the Butler County Event Center, 62 L St., featuring Jim Daro and Barb Ingwersen on the history of Garrison.

Two-mile Scavenger Dash with the Butler County Health Care Center at 7 a.m. (registration) July 15 at the Round Barn Bar at the Butler County Fair, 62 L St. Cost is $30 per person. Register by July 7 at bchccnet.org