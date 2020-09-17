Butler County talks budget, slight tax levy increase

The board approved the county's budget at its meeting on Sept. 8. Under the approved budget, the levy will increase. However, Janak said, the increase will be very minimal – from approximately .172% to .176%.

Even so, it’s still too soon to know what residents can expect to pay in property taxes. The final tax rate is the sum of the property tax levies of all the government entities that operate in a given tax district.

“There are eight or nine different entities that all come together to make your total levy. So, depending on what everybody else does, it’s going to make a difference as far as what happens to your tax dollars, what your final amount is going to be,” Butler County Assessor Vickie Donoghue said.

Each entity in a tax district gets a portion of the property tax money.

“You’ve got your county, you’ve got ag society, you’ve got your schools, you’ve got your ESUs (educational service units), there are community colleges, there are townships, there’s fire. Then you’ve got your NRDs (natural resource districts). They all take a little piece of the total pie,” Donoghue said. “What everybody does determines what your total levy is going to be.”