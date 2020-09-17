Butler County talks budget, slight tax levy increase

Butler County’s operating budget has increased by 3% due to road repairs, wage increases and lower property values, according to Butler County Board Supervisor Greg Janak.
Janak, District 6 member, said several factors contributed to the budget’s growth, including the cost of road repairs in the wake of the 2019 flood, wage increases and lower property values.
Janak said the cost to repair roads following the flooding in 2019 has been significant. In particular, he said, a large bridge project has probably contributed to an increase in the highway department’s need for funds.
“We’re trying to do the best we can,” Janak said. “We’ve got 1,500 miles of road to keep maintained.”
Janak said the financial impact of the flood would have been even greater if more bridges were lost, but regular bridge maintenance meant many of the county’s bridges were able to weather the floods.
The heads of several county departments also requested wage increases for their employees, Janak said. The wage increases were necessary, he said, because the cost of living has gone up.
Raising wages to keep employees around saves money in the long run, because the county spends less on training new hires.
“We’d like to keep employees,” Janak said. “You want to keep a steady employment structure.”
While developing the budget, the board also addressed a decrease to the county’s property tax fund, which is expected due to lowered property values.
The state imposes a maximum amount of property tax the board can levy. The board had to make some deep cuts to stay under that lid, Janak noted.
“We have to trim where we feel we can, where the departments still have what they need," he said. "For instance, we trimmed $100,000 out of our gravel budget for this next year because we felt we got caught up on getting gravel delivered to the roads."
Previously, the gravel budget was higher than normal because of the cost of repairing and replacing the roads impacted by last year's flooding. Janak said the county hopes to make do with regular maintenance of its gravel roads going forward.
In addition to the cuts, the county has planned to draw $500,000 from its inheritance fund to mitigate a tax increase.
“Our inheritance fund is pretty healthy, so we’re using that for property tax relief,” Janak said.
When someone passes away, those who inherit their estate pay inheritance tax on the value of the money or property they receive. That money goes into the inheritance fund.
“We try to keep that just for emergencies,” Janak said.
The board approved the county's budget at its meeting on Sept. 8. Under the approved budget, the levy will increase. However, Janak said, the increase will be very minimal – from approximately .172% to .176%.
Even so, it’s still too soon to know what residents can expect to pay in property taxes. The final tax rate is the sum of the property tax levies of all the government entities that operate in a given tax district.
“There are eight or nine different entities that all come together to make your total levy. So, depending on what everybody else does, it’s going to make a difference as far as what happens to your tax dollars, what your final amount is going to be,” Butler County Assessor Vickie Donoghue said.
Each entity in a tax district gets a portion of the property tax money.
“You’ve got your county, you’ve got ag society, you’ve got your schools, you’ve got your ESUs (educational service units), there are community colleges, there are townships, there’s fire. Then you’ve got your NRDs (natural resource districts). They all take a little piece of the total pie,” Donoghue said. “What everybody does determines what your total levy is going to be.”
The board has until Oct. 15 to ratify the tax rates and levies of the various entities in the county. At that point, total property tax rates can be calculated confidently for each tax district.
“Until you get them all together, you don’t know if your actual levy is going to go up or if it’s going to go down,” Donoghue said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!