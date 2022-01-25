Butler County to remain part of Four Corners

Butler County will remain a part of the Four Corners Public Health Department following a Jan. 18 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting discussion "regarding being a part of Four Corners."

Board of health duties Under Nebraska Revised Statute 71-1630 gives a health department's board of health the duty to develop proposed policies "to support and improve public health" including "communicable disease investigation, immunization, vaccination, testing, and prevention measures." Boards of health do not have the power to issue mandates regarding vaccines, masks, quarantine/isolation, school closures or Directed Health Measures. Federal and state governments, city councils and school, township, village and county boards are responsible for setting those policies. The full text of 71-1630 can be found at nebraskalegislature.gov/laws/statutes.php?statute=71-1630. Boards of health and health departments have different responsibilities. Statute 71-501 explains a local public health department's powers and duties with respect to contagious diseases.

At the Jan. 18 county board meeting, District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal began the discussion by handing out a copy of a York News-Times article to each county board member, all of whom were present except Rob Coufal.

Sypal drew attention to a part of the article where Four Corners Board of Health President Margaret Brink was quoted as saying, "...And thank you to Jim (Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services), Laura (McDougall) and all their staffs for supporting the crazies who don’t get vaccinated."

Four Corners Executive Director Laura McDougall, who was present at the Jan. 18 county board meeting, addressed Brink's comments from the York News-Times article.

"She is not my employee and she is appointed to the board," McDougall said at the meeting. "...That is not a statement that I support from my health department."

Next, comments urging the board to keep Butler County a part of Four Corners were made by or read aloud on behalf of several Butler County community members.

David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker said Four Corners helped the district put together COVID-19 precautions that he believes saved lives.

"If it wasn't for Four Corners leadership on some of that, I'm not exactly sure where we'd be today," Denker said.

He said the health department has helped the district make sense of sometimes conflicting public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nebraska Department of Education, the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska governor's office.

Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO and member of the Four Corners Board of Health Don Naiberk said being a part of Four Corners opens the door to federal and state funding and other programs that the BCHCC would miss otherwise.

"For instance, in October and November there were some pretty serious car accidents that came through our hospitals and I think we gave six car seats to families...(who) couldn't use their car seats anymore," Naiberk said. "...Those came from grant funding from Four Corners."

Others said that, with COVID-19 out of the picture, it seems there would be no issue with Four Corners.

"I didn't come here today to make a decision whether Four Corners...should be a part of our community or not be a part of our community," Sypal said during the meeting. "...I came here today...so that Four Corners would be accountable for all residents of our community."

A vote on the appointment of York dentist Elizabeth Papineau to the Four Corners Board of Health marked the end of the discussion on Butler County's place in Four Corners.

Nebraska statute requires a board of health to include "one member of each county board in the district, at least one physician, at least one dentist and one or more public-spirited men or women interested in the health of the community from each county in the district."

When there is a vacancy, the health board recommends a suitable replacement. The county board for each county that is a part of the health department then votes whether or not to approve the board of health's recommendation. A majority of the county boards must approve the appointment for it to pass.

Before the Jan. 18 meeting, the county boards in Polk, Seward and York counties had already approved Papineau to the board of health. The question of Papineau's appointment first came before the Butler County board at its Nov. 1, 2021 meeting.

On Nov. 1, the board waited to vote on its approval of Papineau to the Four Corners Board of Health.

Papineau's appointment was on the agenda again at the county board's Jan. 18 meeting, and Sypal brought it up when she began the discussion about Butler County being a part of Four Corners.

"I had a problem when they suggested...the dentist," Sypal said. "...Basically what they've done is they handpick like-minded people to be on this board."

Sypal's comment at the Jan. 18 meeting echoed ones made by Butler County resident Crystal Stara at the board's Nov. 1 meeting, who seemed concerned that there are too many "like-minded" or "medically-minded" people involved in providing COVID-19 guidance.

At the board's Jan. 18 meeting, Butler County Supervisor Scot Bauer moved to approve Papineau's appointment. Supervisor Dave Mach seconded Bauer's motion. Supervisors Bauer, Mach, Tony Krafka and Anthony Whitmore voted to approve Papineau, while Supervisors Sypal and Ryan Svoboda voted against. The vote took place without discussion.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

