Butler County to sell old highway property

The Butler County Board of Supervisors is preparing to sell the old highway property in David City.

Almost one year ago, the county began the process of moving some of its offices there from the old highway department location in town.

The county purchased the highway department's new and current home at the Highway 92 Building, 3190 N Road along Highway 92 near David City, for $675,000 at the end of April 2019.

Before the Highway 92 Building became the headquarters for the highway department, it was a veterinary and pet supplies store and, before that, a call center.

Now, the Highway 92 Building houses offices for the Butler County Highway Department, Emergency Manager and Human Resources.

District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said there is room for more people, but there are currently no plans to move anyone else out to the Highway 92 Building.

"We've talked to some people in the courthouse but they aren't really wanting to move," Whitmore said.

Whitmore did note that some more equipment will end up out there, though.

"Some of it will be new stuff, some of it is stuff that was out at the old (highway) building that got moved out (to the Highway 92 Building)," Whitmore said.

District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach said the process of moving into the Highway 92 Building has been spread out over the last one or two years. Whitmore said the same.

"There was just a lot of stuff there that they had to get moved out," Whitmore said. "And then there were also some items out there for the Sheriff's Office."

Mach said the Butler County Sheriff's Office was recently able to remove the last of its items, leaving the old highway department location, 1329 36 Road near the Butler County Fairgrounds in David City, completely vacated.

"We finally got the old property cleaned out this last week," Mach said. "...So now we can put it up for sale."

Mach said the county is looking to sell all of the old property, including the land and the buildings.

"We've got plenty of property out there (on Highway 92) now, and building space," Mach said.

The county hasn't listed the property for sale yet, though it has been a topic of discussion at the last few regular Board meetings.

Mach said the plan is for District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer to help with the listing and sale of the property, given his experience with auctions.

According to minutes from the Board's Oct. 4 meeting, the Board is having Butler County Attorney Julie Reiter review the language Bauer has come up with, with the goal of setting a time and date for the sale at the Board's next regular meeting on Oct. 18.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

