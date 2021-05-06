Butler County waiting for guidance on American Rescue Plan Fund monies

Butler County is, like many other counties in the United States, waiting on tenterhooks to learn more about the funds it can hope to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.
A federal COVID-19 economic relief package signed into law on March 11, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) will provide $350 billion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments.
"There was something like $65 billion allotted to counties. And there was another $65.1 billion allotted to other municipalities like cities and villages," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska told The Banner-Press on Monday.
At the Butler County Board of Supervisors April 5 meeting, Butler County Treasurer Karey Adamy said the county can expect to receive approximately $1.5 million.
"Half of that is supposed to come in May and the other half is supposed to come in not less than 12 months later," Adamy said, during the April 5 meeting.
The county has until the end of 2024 to spend all of the money it receives.
At the April 5 meeting, District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore wondered if the county would be able to spend any of the money on roads. At the time, however, there was very little guidance available about how the funds may be spent.
"With very little guidance I don't think we're going to spend anything yet," Board Chairman and District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager said, at the April 5 meeting.
On April 5, the Board decided it would not plan to use any of the funds until after the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. Not much more guidance has been released in the month since that Board meeting.
"So far they've told us that we could do it for infrastructure on water, sewer and utilities and broadband," Laska told The Banner-Press. "Broadband's huge but what are they talking about with broadband? Smaller municipalities are getting money, too, so should this be a huge interlocal agreement among every village, city and county?"
At its April 19 meeting, the county created a fund specifically for the ARP money, as recommended by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts' Office.
The federal government has a series of requirements counties must meet to receive the funding. During the Board's most recent meeting on Monday, Laska said she has made sure the county's necessary accounts are all up-to-date so the United States Treasury can send the county's money to the right place.
"When they signed it, it was supposed to be in the banks by May 10. That's coming up and I don't know if that's even going to happen," Laska said, during the Board's Monday meeting. "...The people that are ready, they may start depositing money into those accounts. The ones that aren't just may not get their money right when they were supposed to because they didn't have all their ducks in a row."
When the time comes, Laska said she and Adamy will work closely to make sure the process goes as smoothly as possible for Butler County.
In the meantime, Laska said she has been sitting in on the National Association of Counties (NACO) weekly meetings hoping to learn more. She said NACO expects to get guidance from the U.S. Treasury this week or next.
"I'm hoping maybe by (May) 17 I'll have more. If not, by the first (Board) meeting in June I'm really hoping that I have more information," Laska said, during the Monday meeting. "We're all just in limbo until they give us more guidance."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.