Butler County waiting for guidance on American Rescue Plan Fund monies

On April 5, the Board decided it would not plan to use any of the funds until after the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. Not much more guidance has been released in the month since that Board meeting.

"So far they've told us that we could do it for infrastructure on water, sewer and utilities and broadband," Laska told The Banner-Press. "Broadband's huge but what are they talking about with broadband? Smaller municipalities are getting money, too, so should this be a huge interlocal agreement among every village, city and county?"

At its April 19 meeting, the county created a fund specifically for the ARP money, as recommended by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts' Office.

The federal government has a series of requirements counties must meet to receive the funding. During the Board's most recent meeting on Monday, Laska said she has made sure the county's necessary accounts are all up-to-date so the United States Treasury can send the county's money to the right place.