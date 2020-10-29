Butler County write-in candidates

Although no names will appear on this year's ballot for the Surprise Village Board election, five candidates have filed write-in affidavits to qualify for votes.
Write-in votes are only valid if they are cast for people who have filed write-in affidavits. For the Surprise Village Board election, that means Richard B. Buse, Renee Dubas, Karl Gaiser, Blaine B. Miller and Barbara J. Penney are all eligible to receive write-in votes.
Three of the five seats on the Surprise Village Board are up for election, but none of the three incumbents filed for re-election earlier and no newcomers filed in time to get their name on the ballot.
A born and bred Nebraskan, Buse has lived in Surprise for almost a year and a half. Buse, 67, said he has served on church and school organizations in the past but has never run for public office before.
“I think it’s important to continue the local government at a lower level,” Buse said.
Gaiser, 52, is the manager at Insulfoam in Mead. He said his family moved from Lincoln to Surprise only a couple of months ago.
"My belief is that government is better when it's local and closer to the people," Gaiser said.
Miller, 82, said he is a longtime resident of Surprise. He cited similar reasons for deciding to file a write-in affidavit.
"I would still like to see the town take care of its town,” Miller said.
Miller added that he also hopes to clean up some of the old houses and cars in town.
There are five positions on the village board, as mandated by Nebraska law, which also requires that at least three members be present to conduct village business.
The Banner-Press attempted to contact Dubas and Penney to be interviewed for this article but did not receive responses in time for the print deadline.
Meanwhile, no one is running for the District 12 seat in Educational Service Unit (ESU) 7.
ESU 7 Chief Administrator Larianne Polk said that's not unusual when ESU board positions are up for election.
"We're just not very well-known and we have to educate the community about what we are to get interest in that position," Polk said.
There are 19 ESUs in Nebraska, each one encompassing several school districts. ESU 7 spreads over 19 school districts in seven counties.
Although local school boards deal with the day-to-day operations of a district, ESU boards are more concerned with educational infrastructure, providing things like professional development, special needs services and technology support.
Polk said the person who was in the District 12 position moved out of the district and couldn't file for re-election.
Polk said the District 12 position was vacant in August and September and the Board appointed Dawn Lindsley to fill the position earlier in October. Lindsley will finish out the current term for the District 12 seat, which is over at the end of December.
In January, Polk said the board will need to appoint someone again to fill the position for the new term.
"Should anybody have an interest to be considered for the January term, they need to let me know before the end of December," Polk said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
