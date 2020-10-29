Butler County write-in candidates

"We're just not very well-known and we have to educate the community about what we are to get interest in that position," Polk said.

There are 19 ESUs in Nebraska, each one encompassing several school districts. ESU 7 spreads over 19 school districts in seven counties.

Although local school boards deal with the day-to-day operations of a district, ESU boards are more concerned with educational infrastructure, providing things like professional development, special needs services and technology support.

Polk said the person who was in the District 12 position moved out of the district and couldn't file for re-election.

Polk said the District 12 position was vacant in August and September and the Board appointed Dawn Lindsley to fill the position earlier in October. Lindsley will finish out the current term for the District 12 seat, which is over at the end of December.

In January, Polk said the board will need to appoint someone again to fill the position for the new term.