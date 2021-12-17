Butler Power joins MOU for broadband infrastructure development

Butler Public Power District has joined six other entities in a memorandum of understanding to address broadband infrastructure development.

Pat Pope -- the former CEO and president of Nebraska Public Power District, now a special assistant to the CEO and president -- said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) lists a few goals. Among them are doing a rural broadband feasibility study, looking into state and federal funding opportunities and exploring relationships with area telecommunications companies who might be interested in participating in a public/private partnership for broadband development.

The other public entities already on board the MOU include the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), York County, Polk County, the City of Stromsburg, Perennial Public Power District and Polk County Rural Public Power District.

One of the first steps, the feasibility study will try to establish the current broadband infrastructure in the areas covered by the participants and come up with a rough estimation of how much it could cost to improve that service.

"Butler (PPD) is not only interested in the possibility of bringing better broadband to our customers and some rural economic development opportunities because of the better (internet) service, but Butler (PPD) could maybe even utilize broadband...as a communication tool to our substations," Butler PPD General Manager Mark Kirby said.

Kirby indicated that Butler PPD has committed to contributing $2,000 to a feasibility study.

Kirby said NPPD approached Butler PPD about participating in a similar study a couple of years ago, but at the time the cost was too high.

"At that time it was going to cost something like $10,000 per entity," Kirby said.

This time around, though, there are about half a dozen entities ready to share the cost.

According to minutes from the Polk County Board of Commissioners' Nov. 16 meeting -- at which the Polk County board unanimously voted in favor of joining the MOU -- NPPD will put up half the cost of the study.

"The study...will look into the feasibility of forming public/private partnerships in our area to provide broadband access, especially in rural areas," minutes from the Nov. 16 Polk County board meeting said.

About a year ago, Loup Public Power District, Cornhusker Public Power District and Platte County came together to do a similar study with the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative. Now, Loup and Platte County are in the beginning stages of seeking out a telecommunications company private partner to really get the ball rolling.

Elsewhere in Nebraska, Glenwood Telecommunication Company (GTC) and the South Central Public Power District are even further along.

GTC and South Central recently applied for funding under the $20 million Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program to support broadband infrastructure development in Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties. Working together reduces the cost burden of the infrastructure development and takes advantage of existing infrastructure that belongs to public power districts, who are forbidden from selling internet service to end users by Nebraska law.

GTC and South Central will hear back about their funding application in January. In the meantime, Kirby stressed that the local effort is still in very early stages.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

