BVCA raffle raises $1,500

McMahon invited Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion to the BVCA office in David City on June 4 to draw the winning raffle tickets.

"As he drew that last ticket out and I put the number on it, it was so much relief," McMahon said. "I enjoyed doing it but it was a lot of work."

Now, McMahon said, the only thing left to do is to write thank-yous.

More thank-yous may be in order for the Nebraska Title Company -- a real estate title and development company -- which also recently boosted the BVCA food pantry in Butler County.

According to a May 13 post on the Nebraska Title Company Facebook page, the company's David City office collected 470 pounds of donations during its Pack the Pantry event. Pack the Pantry was a statewide food drive organized by the Nebraska Title Company. People were able to drop off donations at any of the Nebraska Title Company's 13 locations for four hours on May 4.

According to the Nebraska Title Company's May 13 Facebook post, the items donated at its David City office, 402 N. Fifth St., were designated to benefit the BVCA food pantry in Butler County.