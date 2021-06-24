BVCA raffle raises $1,500

A Blue Valley Community Action Partnership raffle organized by Janae McMahon in Butler County raised $1,575.
McMahon is a volunteer for the BVCA location in David City, 416 E St. According to its mission statement, BVCA is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people overcome poverty by "improving lives and strengthening communities." BVCA runs a thrift story and food pantry in David City.
McMahon got the idea for a raffle after realizing there was a need for personal hygiene items in the Blue Valley Community Action (BVCA) food pantry in David City. If people weren't donating the needed items, McMahon reasoned, they could raise money and buy them.
McMahon started going around to local groups throughout Butler County asking for raffle prize donations.
"We ended up with 93 prizes," McMahon said.
Those prizes were donated by more than 70 groups and individuals.
Once she had the prizes, McMahon's goal became to sell as many raffle tickets as possible. She visited local businesses to sell as many as she could. Several businesses in David City also allowed McMahon to sell tickets at their locations, including Dale's Food Pride, the Stop-Inn convenience store and gas station and the Butler County Senior Center.
"David City (Discount) Pharmacy also let us sell them, and they sold them in the store for us," McMahon said.
McMahon invited Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion to the BVCA office in David City on June 4 to draw the winning raffle tickets.
"As he drew that last ticket out and I put the number on it, it was so much relief," McMahon said. "I enjoyed doing it but it was a lot of work."
Now, McMahon said, the only thing left to do is to write thank-yous.
More thank-yous may be in order for the Nebraska Title Company -- a real estate title and development company -- which also recently boosted the BVCA food pantry in Butler County.
According to a May 13 post on the Nebraska Title Company Facebook page, the company's David City office collected 470 pounds of donations during its Pack the Pantry event. Pack the Pantry was a statewide food drive organized by the Nebraska Title Company. People were able to drop off donations at any of the Nebraska Title Company's 13 locations for four hours on May 4.
According to the Nebraska Title Company's May 13 Facebook post, the items donated at its David City office, 402 N. Fifth St., were designated to benefit the BVCA food pantry in Butler County.
Deb Aegerter, the BVCA Family Development coordinator in David City and Seward, said they received food and cash donations for the pantry.
"We just deeply appreciate everyone that participated in Pack the Pantry," Aegerter said. "It's going to go help all those individuals that are in need of food."
People are welcome to support the food pantry with donations, including household and personal hygiene items, clothing and food, though McMahon stressed that the food pantry can only accept unexpired products.
BVCA accepts monetary donations as well. People who wish to support BVCA by donating money can find a link to do so online at bvca.net.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.