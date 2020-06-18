Can life go back to normal yet?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are all aware of how the COVID-19 Pandemic has influenced our way of life lately. There is no need for me to rehash it in this article. But what remains uncertain is, how do we move forward?

Will life return to normal? Is that even a possibility?

Short answer: No. Emergencies change people. Things will never be exactly as they were before because we are the ones who have changed. Willingly or not, we will all inject our newfound paradigms into our way of life.

Long answer: The nuances that separate the “new normal” from the “old normal” may be too small to be noticed without great scrutiny. Let me explain.

Emergencies can be broken into three periods of time: The Event, the Reaction, and the Adjustment period.