Can life go back to normal yet?

We are all aware of how the COVID-19 Pandemic has influenced our way of life lately. There is no need for me to rehash it in this article. But what remains uncertain is, how do we move forward?
Will life return to normal? Is that even a possibility?
Short answer: No. Emergencies change people. Things will never be exactly as they were before because we are the ones who have changed. Willingly or not, we will all inject our newfound paradigms into our way of life.
Long answer: The nuances that separate the “new normal” from the “old normal” may be too small to be noticed without great scrutiny. Let me explain.
Emergencies can be broken into three periods of time: The Event, the Reaction, and the Adjustment period.
The Event is a fire, flood, pandemic, or anything that causes a sudden widespread gathering or destruction of resources. In our case, the COVID-19 Pandemic is the Event—it caused the stock market to plunge and the stockpiling of masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper. The Reaction is the disbursement or salvage of resources. The prime example of this is the US Congress passing the CARES Act. The Adjustment is the effort to tweak our way of life because of the need to incorporate the effects of the Event and the Reaction. Have you ever accomplished so much by mail or conference calls?
During the Adjustment period, we must be careful not to trigger another Event. This is the battle we now face with the pandemic.
As businesses, government services, and public spaces creep back out into the open, we need to give ourselves enough time to stick our noses out the door and perform the “sniff test.” It would be unwise to fling the door wide open if danger is still present.
The City of David City is still in the middle of performing our sniff test. So far, we have determined that we are comfortable with the following:
- The City Office is open with a limit of 2 patrons at a time. We still recommend using a dropbox when possible. Utility bills must be paid on time. Visitors coming in for an appointment with a staff member will need to fill out a health survey and have their temperature checked.
- The Hruska Memorial Public Library is open, also on a limited basis. Call them for details; (402) 367-3100.
- Parks restrooms are open.
- The City Auditorium is open.
- Playground equipment is open but not cleaned regularly.
The David City Aquatic Center will remain closed. As residents fill up their own swimming pools, we recommend ensuring the safety of your swimmers (e.g. putting up a fence, always having a responsible individual present, etc.). Remember, the worst part about tragedy is knowing it could have been prevented.
As the community tiptoes towards normalcy, we must count on one another to each do our part to be responsible citizens. Let us adjust to “normal” together.
Clayton Keller is the city manager of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.
