Can we build it?

David City’s new Building Inspector, Gary Meister, is here to help with any construction projects.

As spring approaches, Meister, who’s been in construction for 30 years -- six months of that in his current position-- said he wants to inform the public on what projects need to be inspected and receive permits.

“If people were educated and informed on just the basics, it would save a lot of issues,” Meister said.

The basics, in short, are to check with the building inspector and obtain permits before construction. Any structural changes, Meister said, even down to replacing wooden shingles with asphalt ones, have to be approved.

“Any new concrete, like sidewalks or porches, that has to be permitted, even something like a roof over your already existing porch,” Meister added. “I know a lot of people will think ‘Well, the porch is already here, I can just build one,’ but that has to go by us.”

He also made a note of fences, which are often put in without a permit or a call to the Call-Before-You-Dig 811 hotline. He added that things like fences or trees in the wrong place can rupture natural gas, water or electrical lines.

“We also see a lot of trees, you have to call about trees. They could be too close to the street, too deep or even the wrong species,” Meister said.

In addition to that, they may be on somebody else’s property. People notice, Meister said, and then they call him.

Meister curated the following list of stages of construction as well as the type of inspection needed for each:

1) Open trench footing or post hole pier inspection with any required rebar in place.

2) Pre-pour foundation inspection, including any deck footings, with all rebar wired in place. Residential foundations require a 5/8” x 20’ rebar for an electrical grounding rod.

3) Plumbing or mechanical groundwork inspection before covering or backfilling.

4) Reinforced concrete – Pre-pour inspection.

5) Framing or building structure inspection before insulating or dry walling.

6) Plumbing, mechanical and state electrical inspection, when required, for any rough-in.

7) State Fire Marshal inspection, when required, of any commercial or industrial projects.

8) Insulation inspection.

9) Deck, patio, driveway, sidewalk and any egress window installation inspection.

10) Any water, sewer and/or storm sewer trenching needs to be inspected while open, with pipes laid, and uncovered or bedded.

11) Final occupancy inspection must be approved before moving into, or occupying in any fashion, all permitted structures.

Meister emphasized that it is imperative to call before construction, as the permit fee may be small, but the fee for construction without a permit is much more.

“If you begin construction before you get a building permit, the fines are automatically four times as much,” Meister said. “Say a neighbor calls us and asks if you have a permit, and they will, if you don’t have one, the fine is four times as much as the permit fee.”

Meister said he wants to help avoid these fees and problems overall and encourages people to ask questions.

“I always tell people ‘you know what? I’m a public servant, I work for you. I’m here to help’. It’s my job to help the taxpayers,” Meister said.

He also emphasized that as nicer weather approaches, his queue of permits and inspections will grow, so it’s best to get your name on the list as soon as you can.

“It’s going to get busy. I mean, it’s already started actually,” Meister said.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

