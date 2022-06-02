Caregiver story #1: Kim Fuller

Editor's note: For this year's Butler County Relay for Life, the story of four local caregivers will be shared each week in The Banner-Press through the month of June. This is the first installment.

Caregivers. The selfless caretakers that remain unnamed in the fight against cancer. They rarely ask for help. They rarely share their stories of struggle, fear, and rarely tell you that they grieve too. They hold hands, kiss foreheads, provide nutrition through feeding tubes, make appointments, and assume the weight of cancer so that their loved ones can focus on recovery. These are there stories. These are the ugly parts that no one sees and no one talks about. These are the raw emotions of a group of some of the most incredible people I’ve ever met.

My name is Kim Fuller. I’m a mom, a wife, a friend, and a cancer caretaker. I’ve grieved, I’ve celebrated, and I’ve given thanks for all my husband and I have been through. This is my story.

On March 23, 2022 we will have been married for thirty-seven years. We’ve grown together as a couple and as parents, but in July 2018 we faced one of the most difficult challenges any couple could ever be asked to face. We sat in an office and were told three words that no person, no father, no mother, no brother, sister, aunt, uncle, or friend would ever want to hear. In July 2018 Pat was told he had stage four Squamous Cell Carcinoma. In layman’s terms. Pat had cancer in his jaw that gave us one of two options: a surgery that could save his life or to allow a disease to take it.

In August 2018, Pat checked in to the Buffet Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Little did we know that checking into that hospital meant we would embark on a journey neither of us had planned for. Just weeks earlier, Pat complained of a tooth ache that was so persistent he needed the tooth removed. After seeing a local dentist, he was referred to Dr. David Cleverly, an Oral Surgeon in Lincoln, Nebraska. Dr. Cleverly took one look into Pat’s mouth and uttered “I know where you are going”. That place? The Buffet Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A surgery that was planned to take 6-8 hours took nearly twenty. I sat in the waiting room and was with family as a nurse checked in with us every hour to provide us updates on surgery. “It was scary waiting for him to get out of surgery. The nurse would come every hour. The waiting was the hardest. The not knowing. Not being with him”. At 4am the following day Pat was taken to the Intensive Care Unit. At 10am we were finally allowed to see him. “Before surgery Pat had a beard. When my daughter Ashley and I walked into the room there were tubes all over and his face was swollen. He had been placed in an induced coma. It was really hard seeing him like that”. Pat spend two weeks at UNMC before he was released to come home.

“I brought him home and tube fed him for two months. I provided his care. One day he went outside to walk. I asked if he should be walking and he said he had to do something. It made me feel good to watch him walk”. Pat followed that initial walk with exercise three times a week for six months.

Pat underwent two additional surgeries: one in 2019 to repair his jaw that had split open following 32 rounds of radiation and a second in 2020 to remove hardware in his jaw. The surgery in 2020 was especially hard on Pat, Kim, their son Brian and daughter Ashely. Pat’s jaw bone and hardware were exposed and he had a bone infection; which meant he would have to undergo surgery and a week-long hospital stay. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kim was only able to drive Pat to UNMC and leave him at the door. She, nor their children, were allowed to be with him. One week later, Kim met Pat at UNMC and took him home. Pat would remain on a high dose of antibiotics for another three months as he fought the bone infection.

Throughout every radiation appointment, Kim was by his side. Each surgery brought she and Pat a little closer to winning the fight against cancer and another day closer to the five year cancer free mark.

When asked what the hardest part of this entire journey has been, Kim replied “His surgery. I couldn’t be with him. I couldn’t do anything for him. It was hard financially”.

The easiest part? “The moment I could finally take a breath during his first post op appointment. The doctor said everything looked good”.

Kim’s biggest fear? That the cancer would return.

When asked how cancer had changed her, Kim responded “it’s changed life in general. I worry that it will be passed on to our kids”. Kim chose to share her story so that she can help prepare others who find themselves in the same situation. She wants other caregivers to be aware of what the process looks like; what the cancer patient will look like.

Kim was asked if she felt as though we need to celebrate caregivers more than we do now. Do they deserve to be spotlighted? Before she was able to answer, Pat said “I do. What they go through. They are the ones taking care of us”. Kim responded humbly and without hesitation “Taking care of you never bothered me. That was my job. My job was to take care of him. It made me feel good to take care of him”.

Of all of the stories I’ve written and been a part of, caregivers have been the hardest. During my interview with Pat and Kim, both shed tears. Both shared thoughts and feelings of the first day they learned about Pat’s cancer and both walked me through every day they’ve had since. One thought in particular stopped Pat during our interview. Tears fell from the corners of his eyes and as he said the hardest part of his battle is disfigurement. Not the cancer, not the healing. Not the friends who never came by because they didn’t have the right words. The disfigurement is the hardest. It’s a daily reminder of the day he first heard he had cancer. A daily reminder that he looks different. That he cannot feel his jaw or tongue. That he has no sense of smell. That if his cancer returns he would have no way to feel it. No way to know. No way to beat it at its own game.

Kim, although quiet and of few words, gives thanks for each day they have had. She’s grateful for the doctors, the treatments, and for Pat. Her life has been forever changed, but she has remained steadfast in her care and support of Pat. A testament to thirty-seven years of marriage. Kim is a wife. She’s a mother. She’s a friend. But most importantly she’s a caregiver that deserves the utmost respect, consideration, and an applause for the cancer journey she has walked head on with Pat. This is her story. Her words. Her moment to heal.

